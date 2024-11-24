Venice Shorts: VNC Endorses Median Project Revision Review

Substantial Changes in Original Proposal Has Venice Neighborhood Council up in Arms

By Nick Antonicello

The Nov. 19 meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council saw the board overwhelmingly endorse a resolution that calls for the controversial proposal to go through normal channels and processes before being heard by the California Coastal Commission.

President Brian Averill, who brought the motion before the board for consideration indicated this would be the only chance the council could weigh-in on the numerous revisions to the project which include structured parking, a reduction in the amount of units for low income housing, the “desecration” of the historic Pacific Electric Short Line Canal Bridge as well as the removal of a community café and art studio space.

Known to most as the “Monster on the Median,” the project has been eight years in the making despite overwhelming opposition by area residents that were ignored by local city officials, specifically former Councilman Mike Bonin. The proposal by the Venice and Hollywood Community Housing lacks any serious support by locals and the continued opposition was obvious Tuesday evening.

No one from either organization bothered to attend Tuesday’s meeting despite knowing about the resolution.

Venice resident and LA City Councilmember Traci Park (CD-11) was also in attendance, but did not speak along with her staffers Juan Fregoso and Sean Silva as she was acknowledged by several speakers during public comment calling for greater transparency based on the changes that were part of the latest proposal.

Under public comment the overwhelming sentiment was to review the revisions before being presented to the Coastal Commission in this eight-year battle between residents and bureaucrats, as since this project has been substantially updated, it be vetted correctly for the Venice community.

Alex Lamb, who spoke under public comment asked that the proposal should be evaluated correctly, while Robin Rudisill, a former VNC member and LUPC chair had not seen the changes and that a 40-lot consolidation would create a precedent that would threaten local control and home-rule. Others claimed the Coastal Commission as intentionally “speeding up the process,” and that the changes in the plan did not comply with the American Disabilities Act.

Another resident, Charles Rosin described the project as “a public land grab disguised as affordable housing,” while longtime Venice activist Lydia Ponce said there is a need “to put people in housing,” and that she endorses the revised project.

Another longtime resident complained that the proposal was “deceptively changed,” and that low income housing units were reduced. Issues regarding available beach parking were also mentioned and one resident wondered, “how many bites at the apple” will be afforded to the developer?

Another speaker described it as a $120 million giveaway, by the previous elected leadership, a reference to former councilman Mike Bonin. Another resident described the Coastal Commission as “bad actors” through the entire process.

Under board comment, President Averill announced 32 speaker cards supporting the resolution and most in attendance felt the same way. These individuals waived their speaking time.

One final community comment described the proposal as a “stealing of land, a grift and a theft of Venice property.”

Community Officer Clark Brown opposed the resolution, describing it as a “stalling tactic,” and endorsed the plan to build 120 units and 300 parking spaces.

Vice-President Jim Robb described it also as a “land grab.”

Treasurer Helen Fallon, a resident of the Venice canals pointed out there were no renderings and was concerned about retaining the historic bridge.

Secretary Tima Bell, an architect by trade, resented the fact there was no community outreach, and that such outreach is crucial in gaining community support as he has been part of affordable housing initiatives in the past.

Community Officer Fran Solomon, who believes in affordable housing indicated this proposal would “destroy a part of the history’ of the community.

Community Officer Steve Bradbury complained about the “arrogance” of city officials who don’t communicate with residents and said he gets the feeling “they just don’t want to talk with us.”

Alley Bean, a popular board member, described the project as looking like a “bunker” and was concerned over lot consolidation.

Lisa Redmond, a longtime apologist for all things regarding the homeless also described the motion as a “stalling tactic” and predicted the project would move forward.

Communications Officer Nico Ruderman said he was initially for the project, but now called it the “epidemic of greed,” and a disaster for Venice.

Life-long resident & Community Officer Jason Sugars said more scrutiny is a good thing for residents.

Community Officer Deborah Heaton described the project as “half-baked,” and “sneaky.”

A vote was finally taken and the resolution was supported with 14 in favor, three against with one recusal and another VNC member apparently ineligible to vote.

VNC ELECTIONS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH OF 2025

In other board business it was announced that candidate filings to seek a seat on the 21-member Venice Neighborhood Council are now open and that the filing period will close on December 30th.

For more information on running and becoming a candidate, visit the website at www.venicenc.org

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers the actions and deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com