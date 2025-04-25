CHP Arrests Man Accused of Stealing $5K of Copper on PCH

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after California Highway Patrol officers discovered approximately 1,000 pounds of allegedly stolen copper during a traffic stop on Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said.

According to the CHP West Valley Area Office, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on April 23 when a sergeant stopped a white pickup truck for expired registration east of Sunset Boulevard. Officers found the truck’s bed loaded with copper materials valued at an estimated $5,000.

The driver, identified as Ernesto Alegria Ramirez of Norwalk, reportedly told officers the copper had been removed from a job site with permission. However, a company foreman later arrived at the scene and informed officers the employee was not authorized to take the materials.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of grand theft under California Penal Code 487(a) and was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.

The CHP said the incident took place as officers continue to assist with recovery efforts in the nearby Pacific Palisades area, which has been impacted by recent wildfires.

The investigation is ongoing.