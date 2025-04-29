SMC Symphony to Perform Bernstein, Gershwin, and Beethoven

The concert will showcase musical styles, from Broadway-inspired rhythms to the traditional drama

The Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra will perform a mix of American and classical works during a public concert on Sunday, May 11, at 4 p.m. at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The program includes selections from Leonard Bernstein’s *West Side Story*, George Gershwin’s *Porgy and Bess: Symphonic Picture*, and Beethoven’s *Symphony No. 5*. The performance is billed as accessible for audiences of all ages.

Conductor Mercedes Juan Musotto said the concert is intended to showcase a range of musical styles, from Broadway-inspired rhythms to the traditional drama of the classical canon.

General admission is $10, while students and children can attend for free. Tickets are available in advance online or by phone, and will also be sold at the venue prior to the performance. Free parking is available at the site, located at 1310 11th Street.

For more information, call (310) 434-4323.