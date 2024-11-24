November 25, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: @Jason Hill

“100 Venice Stories” Film to Premiere at Beyond Baroque

Since 2014, Jason Hill’s Series Chronicled Venice’s Cultural and Historical Landscape Through Interviews and Profiles

Author Jason Hill will celebrate the release of his new anthology, Venice Stories, with a book signing and film premiere at Beyond Baroque, the renowned literary center on Venice Boulevard, on Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., according to event details provided by Beyond Baroque and Venice Paparazzi.

The anthology compiles a decade’s worth of stories originally published in The Argonaut, a westside Los Angeles weekly, into a single volume. Since 2014, Hill’s series has chronicled Venice’s cultural and historical landscape through interviews and profiles of local artists, skaters, entrepreneurs, and activists. The anthology also features an introduction by Hill and a 12-page photo scrapbook.

According to Venice Paparazzi, the book includes first-person accounts from prominent Venice figures, such as muralist Rip Cronk, boardwalk performer Harry Perry, photographer Josh “Bagel” Klassman, punk artist Ric Clayton, surfboard shaper Guy Okazaki, and skateboarder Ray Flores. It also explores historical icons like Venice founder Abbot Kinney, actor Charlie Chaplin, filmmaker Orson Welles, and author Ray Bradbury.

Beyond Baroque, located at 681 Venice Boulevard in Venice Beach, will host the event, which is free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The evening will also feature a screening of the inaugural episode of the Venice Stories Video Magazine. The half-hour film, showcasing stories from the community, will play in Beyond Baroque’s theater at 8 p.m., according to Beyond Baroque’s event listing.

