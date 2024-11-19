Venice Shorts: Drug Use Swells in Front of Bridge Housing

Transient Seen Here Illegally Tapping Into Light Poles in Front of This Controversial Facility

By Nick Antonicello

Sources tell Yo! Venice that an increase of male individuals are engaging in illegal drug use in front of the Venice Bridge Housing facility located on Main Street.

One individual is seen here using a laptop that has tapped into a street light pole to access electricity which is a dangerous practice and potential fire hazard.

A similar situation occurred in 2018 when the source of an electrical fire at the Venice fishing pier was deemed “unclear.” However, CBS Los Angeles reported that the fire was started by a homeless camp under the structure.

Yo! Venice was told by an eyewitness at the time that the fire was started by an individual attempting to charge an electrical device. The fire closed the pier and city officials appropriated some $5 million in repairs.

Any random pedestrian could be at-risk if such practices were to continue on these poles.

According to sources, the encampment has swelled to nine individuals that have taken over the entire block and they also have two pet dogs that are being deprived water or shade.

The photos here also show a girl’s bicycle, but there are apparently no females as part of this group of individuals.

Several residents have taken action and are in communication with the Council Office (CD-11) seeking immediate remediation of the problem.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com