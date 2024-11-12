Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Returns for 43rd Annual Event

Each Year, Residents and Visitors Gather Along the Canals to Enjoy the Lights, Music and Creative Displays

The Venice Canals will be aglow on December 8 as the 43rd annual Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade brings festively decorated boats to the scenic neighborhood.

The parade, which kicks off at 4 p.m., invites participants to deck their vessels with lights and themed decorations for a holiday display.

The event is organized by the Venice Canals Association, with the parade launching from the Eastern and Carroll canals. Originally founded in 1989, the parade has grown to become a highlight of the holiday season in the community. Each year, residents and visitors gather along the canals to enjoy the lights, music, and creative displays as boaters compete for best decoration awards.

Participants are advised to meet at 3:30 p.m. for staging. Association president Joe Zgrzepski and a team of volunteers will oversee the event. A mandatory Captain’s Meeting is scheduled for December 4 at Venice City Hall for participants to cover safety protocols, finalize parade positions, and address any remaining questions.