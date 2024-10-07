October 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LA County Public Works

Pilot Project Captures 250,000 Pounds of Trash From Ballona Creek

The Trash Interceptor 007 Was Developed by the Ocean Cleanup, a Nonprofit Organization Based in the Netherlands, and Is Part of a Broader Initiative to Address River Pollution

A two-year pilot project led by Los Angeles County Public Works and The Ocean Cleanup successfully captured over 248,000 pounds of trash from Ballona Creek, including more than 2,700 pounds of recyclable plastic. The Trash Interceptor 007, a solar-powered device deployed in October 2022, significantly reduced the amount of debris flowing into the Pacific Ocean, particularly protecting Santa Monica Bay’s beaches.

“Two years ago, we launched Interceptor 007 with our community and The Ocean Cleanup. The data shows that the Interceptor has become a powerful tool in our efforts to protect our waterways,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. Mitchell plans to introduce a motion at the October 8 Board of Supervisors meeting to make this pilot program a permanent part of the county’s environmental strategy.

The Trash Interceptor 007 was developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit organization based in the Netherlands, and is part of a broader initiative to address river pollution. The interceptor is designed to collect trash before it enters the ocean, specifically targeting Ballona Creek, which historically receives more than 30 tons of debris annually. 

Over the project’s duration, Ballona Creek experienced 51.3 inches of rainfall, subjecting the interceptor to challenging storm conditions with peak flows of up to 18,000 cubic feet per second. Despite these conditions, the system completed 20 offloading operations, ensuring local beaches remained cleaner than in previous storm seasons.

“The success of this partnership is a testament to what can be accomplished when government and nonprofit sectors come together,” said Marco Piët, River Director for The Ocean Cleanup. “This model can inspire similar collaborations worldwide to combat river and ocean pollution.”

Los Angeles County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella highlighted the project as a successful public-private partnership, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions to safeguard local water resources. “LA County envisions a future where all residents have access to clean, safe, and reliable water resources. The Ocean Cleanup’s technology offers an important part of the solution,” Pestrella stated.

The interceptor will undergo upgrades, including additional solar panels, increased battery storage, and a smart heater to improve efficiency, before being redeployed ahead of the next storm season.

Gary Jones, Director of Beaches and Harbors, emphasized the positive impact on local communities: “Beachgoers and residents of our coastal areas have greatly benefited from the Interceptors work.”

The two-year project has demonstrated the interceptor’s effectiveness, with plans for permanent deployment under consideration.

