Regional Burning Man Event Returns to Venice Beach This Weekend

Venice Afterburn Will Feature a Variety of Interactive Art Installations, Theme Camps, and Performances

The Venice Afterburn, an official Burning Man regional event, is set to take place on October 5-6, at Windward Plaza in Venice Beach, California.

This annual art and music festival brings the spirit of Burning Man to the westside of Los Angeles, offering attendees a chance to experience the playa’s culture without traveling to Nevada. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day and is free to attend before 6:30 p.m. After that, a $10 entry fee applies, with no entry allowed after 9 p.m.

Produced by the nonprofit Dogtown Artists United, the Venice Afterburn will feature a variety of interactive art installations, theme camps, and performances, including contributions from artists and performers who regularly participate in the Burning Man festival. Highlights include art cars, burner bikes, and live performances from over 40 DJs and musicians.

Spectators will be able to engage with unique installations such as LED-lit flower paths, flame-spinning performances, and interactive art pieces like Gregg Fleishman’s Satellite Pod and Debi Cable’s blacklight creations.

This family-friendly event celebrates the Burning Man principles of community, radical inclusion, and creativity, providing a space for both seasoned “Burners” and newcomers to enjoy the transformative experience. With around 45 participating artists and multiple stages, Venice Afterburn 2024 promises to be the largest edition yet, according to organizers.

Attendees are encouraged to actively participate by dressing in creative outfits and bringing gifts to share, reinforcing the community-driven ethos of the event.



For more information, go to https://www.veniceafterburn.com.