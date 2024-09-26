Venice Shorts: Lookout for Man Possibly Impersonating a Security Guard

Man suspected of an attempted break-in of the residence of a VNC board member

On Wednesday, this image was taken by a Venice resident who caught him trying to invade his property.

The resident is an active member of the community and member of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org)

The resident chased him for several blocks and the LAPD then took over the situation.

It is not clear if the suspect was arrested since no entry was made to the property.

According to sources, he is impersonating a security guard.

All residents are urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department regarding potential break-ins.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers issues of crime, public safety and the ongoing encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment or RV crisis on your street orblock, e-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com