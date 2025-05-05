May 6, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Dolphin and Sea Lion Deaths on Venice and Santa Monica Beaches Linked to Harmful Algae Bloom

While algal blooms and domoic acid outbreaks have occurred, this particular bloom has reportedly impacted more animals than in recent times

A rise in dead and dying dolphins and sea lions washing ashore in Santa Monica and Venice is being linked to a harmful algal bloom producing a potent neurotoxin, prompting public warnings from marine wildlife organizations and increased concern from rescue agencies.

On April 23, at least four dead dolphins were found on Venice Beach, just days after another was discovered in Santa Monica, according to a video published by local outlet Santa Monica Closeup on April 24. The pattern, which has emerged over recent weeks, is believed to stem from an outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a condition caused by ingesting algae-contaminated fish like sardines and anchovies.

Heal the Bay, a nonprofit focused on coastal health, explained on Instagram that while serious and harmful algal blooms and domoic acid outbreaks have occurred for the past few years, this particular bloom has impacted more animals than in recent times, including sea lions, seals, and dolphins. They note that the severity of this outbreak has led to a noticeable increase in affected wildlife appearing on beaches (Instagram/@healthebay, May 2025).

In response, Heal the Bay issued a public advisory on Instagram warning that these strandings are not accidental but are the result of serious illness or death. “Pushing dolphins or whales back into the ocean causes more harm, as they often drown,” the organization said. “Though heartbreaking, it’s crucial to give them space and dignity” (Instagram/@healthebay, May 2025). They also emphasized the importance of caution, stating that visitors to the beach may encounter wildlife affected by domoic acid poisoning and should avoid approaching any animals that appear sick, injured, or deceased. Heal the Bay underscored that it is always illegal to approach a marine mammal due to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Rescue groups including the Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC) report they have been inundated with calls about stranded or deceased animals. The MMCC urges the public to report live strandings to their 24-hour hotline at 1-800-399-4253. Dead marine mammals in Los Angeles County can be reported to the California Wildlife Center at 949-276-2237. For strandings in Malibu, NOAA’s hotline is 866-767-6114 (Heal the Bay Instagram post, May 2025).

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

Marathon From Altadena to Palisades to Raise Funds For Recovery Efforts

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

The course will pass through checkpoints, including stops in Eagle Rock, Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Santa Monica Runners will traverse...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...
News

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring....

Photo: Neue Focus
News, Real Estate

(PHOTOS) Stevie Nicks’ Former Marina del Rey Condo Hits Market at $3.9M

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

The 2,091-square-foot condo occupies the second floor of a 1972-built structure and features sweeping ocean views A beachfront condominium in...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

Venice High Baseball Poised to Enter City Section Playoffs as Favorites

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Despite a recent loss to San Pedro, the Gondoliers have clinched the top spot in their league and will look...

Photo: X: @RogerSteeleJr
Hard, News

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Riviera Country Club; No Injuries Reported

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Firefighters from both departments worked together to inspect the aircraft for potential damage A small aircraft made an emergency landing...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Triple-Lot Property on Venice Canals Hits Market for $6.9M

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Open houses for the property are scheduled to begin May 6 A rare stretch of undeveloped property along the Venice...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Real Estate Market Faces Mounting Inventory, Falling Land Values Amid Rebuild

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Price reductions are becoming more common, with weekly drops steadily increasing. Still, well-priced lots in desirable locations are finding buyers ...
Hard, News

Three Charged with Faking Ties to Palisades in FEMA Fraud Scheme

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Federal prosecutors said the defendants submitted false claims following the devastating January 2025 wildfire Three people have been charged in...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Students Create, Grow and Learn Over the Summer

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

A catalog of programs and classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to...
News

‘Missing Puzzle Piece’: Santa Monica Fire Department Partners with Wise & Healthy Aging

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Support Services Lead to Reduction in Frequent Emergency Calls A collaborative effort between the Santa Monica Fire Department and Wise&Healthy...

Photo: LADWP
News

LADWP Hosts Women’s Career and Wellness Expo to Highlight Utility Jobs

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

IBEW Teams Up with LADWP to Advance Gender Equity in Public Utilities The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...
News, upbeat

AI Tool to Speed Building Permits in Fire Recovery

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

The software, developed by Archistar, uses machine learning, computer vision, and automated rulesets California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Granddaughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Grandmother in Santa Monica

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

The grandmother’s injuries were not life-threatening A woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her grandmother during a domestic...
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Roll out the … robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR