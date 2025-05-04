May 6, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Summer at Crossroads: Students Create, Grow and Learn Over the Summer

A catalog of programs and classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to explore their academic studies, enrichment opportunities and have fun over the summer. 

Open to the public, Summer at Crossroads values community and has created an environment that supports strong bonds among the students as well as student and teacher connections.

This inclusive environment allows students to explore new topics of interest and engage in creativity while making lasting memories. Emotional and physical safety for every student is a priority for Summer at Crossroads. 

“Students from local schools are excited for the opportunity to spend part of their summer with us. We always suggest enrolling early to get into the classes of your interest,” said Laura Presburger, Director of Auxiliary Services.

This summer, Summer at Crossroads’ “Your Summer, Your Way” morning and afternoon sessions, complemented by Friday Fun Days, which includes exciting field trips and excursions to off-campus destinations, are available for elementary and middle school students.  

This program is designed to inspire creativity, teamwork and intellectual growth while fostering a welcoming space where students can learn, connect and have fun.

ELEMENTARY

Students enjoy weekly instructional swim lessons, along with a lively midday community time featuring songs, friendly challenges and brain-teasing activities along with themed dress-up days.

“Our aquatics team provides a wonderful safe place for our youngest students to learn and swim in the pool,” said Presburger.

MIDDLE, UPPER

Middle school students begin each day with grade level academic enrichment such as writing, math and collaborative problem-solving, setting the stage for a day filled with interactive learning and exploration in their chosen classes. 

Upper school students entering grades nine through twelve can choose from two-week intensives or five-week or three-week academic credit classes.

New this year is a Junior Lifeguard and Lifeguard Certification Training Program that teaches aquatic safety and CPR/First aid.

The 2025 program dates are June 16 to July 25.  To view the Summer at Crossroads catalog, visit Xrds.org/summer-at-crossroads/catalog. Questions emailsummer@xrds.org.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

