Triple-Lot Property on Venice Canals Hits Market for $6.9M

A rare stretch of undeveloped property along the Venice Canals is for sale, offering a trio of adjacent parcels totaling over 8,500 square feet at a combined asking price of \$6.995 million.

Located at 404, 408, and 410 Linnie Canal Court, the listing represents one of only four known contiguous triple-lot holdings in the historic canal district. The properties are being marketed as a single development opportunity, though each lot could be addressed separately.

According to listing materials, the 404 Linnie parcel has already received Coastal Commission approval for a 3,551-square-foot home designed by local architect Austin Peters, including decks and garage space totaling 4,737 square feet. The adjacent 408 parcel features a renovated 436-square-foot studio bungalow, listed on SurveyLA for its historic relevance. It includes a kitchen, modern finishes, and sliding doors, and could function as a guest house or auxiliary structure.

The final lot, 410 Linnie, remains undeveloped. Combined, the three parcels front a quiet section of the canal and overlook Linnie Canal Park.

The zoning designation for the site is LARW1, which generally permits single-family development. The sale is being handled by agents Michael Grady and Alex Quaid of The Agency.

Open houses for the property are scheduled to begin May 6.