May 6, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Triple-Lot Property on Venice Canals Hits Market for $6.9M

Open houses for the property are scheduled to begin May 6

A rare stretch of undeveloped property along the Venice Canals is for sale, offering a trio of adjacent parcels totaling over 8,500 square feet at a combined asking price of \$6.995 million.

Located at 404, 408, and 410 Linnie Canal Court, the listing represents one of only four known contiguous triple-lot holdings in the historic canal district. The properties are being marketed as a single development opportunity, though each lot could be addressed separately.

According to listing materials, the 404 Linnie parcel has already received Coastal Commission approval for a 3,551-square-foot home designed by local architect Austin Peters, including decks and garage space totaling 4,737 square feet. The adjacent 408 parcel features a renovated 436-square-foot studio bungalow, listed on SurveyLA for its historic relevance. It includes a kitchen, modern finishes, and sliding doors, and could function as a guest house or auxiliary structure.

The final lot, 410 Linnie, remains undeveloped. Combined, the three parcels front a quiet section of the canal and overlook Linnie Canal Park.

The zoning designation for the site is LARW1, which generally permits single-family development. The sale is being handled by agents Michael Grady and Alex Quaid of The Agency.

Open houses for the property are scheduled to begin May 6.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, upbeat

Marathon From Altadena to Palisades to Raise Funds For Recovery Efforts

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

The course will pass through checkpoints, including stops in Eagle Rock, Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Santa Monica Runners will traverse...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...
News

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring....

Photo: Neue Focus
News, Real Estate

(PHOTOS) Stevie Nicks’ Former Marina del Rey Condo Hits Market at $3.9M

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

The 2,091-square-foot condo occupies the second floor of a 1972-built structure and features sweeping ocean views A beachfront condominium in...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

Venice High Baseball Poised to Enter City Section Playoffs as Favorites

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Despite a recent loss to San Pedro, the Gondoliers have clinched the top spot in their league and will look...

Photo: X: @RogerSteeleJr
Hard, News

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Riviera Country Club; No Injuries Reported

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Firefighters from both departments worked together to inspect the aircraft for potential damage A small aircraft made an emergency landing...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Dolphin and Sea Lion Deaths on Venice and Santa Monica Beaches Linked to Harmful Algae Bloom

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

While algal blooms and domoic acid outbreaks have occurred, this particular bloom has reportedly impacted more animals than in recent...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Real Estate Market Faces Mounting Inventory, Falling Land Values Amid Rebuild

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Price reductions are becoming more common, with weekly drops steadily increasing. Still, well-priced lots in desirable locations are finding buyers ...
Hard, News

Three Charged with Faking Ties to Palisades in FEMA Fraud Scheme

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Federal prosecutors said the defendants submitted false claims following the devastating January 2025 wildfire Three people have been charged in...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Students Create, Grow and Learn Over the Summer

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

A catalog of programs and classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to...
News

‘Missing Puzzle Piece’: Santa Monica Fire Department Partners with Wise & Healthy Aging

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Support Services Lead to Reduction in Frequent Emergency Calls A collaborative effort between the Santa Monica Fire Department and Wise&Healthy...

Photo: LADWP
News

LADWP Hosts Women’s Career and Wellness Expo to Highlight Utility Jobs

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

IBEW Teams Up with LADWP to Advance Gender Equity in Public Utilities The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...
News, upbeat

AI Tool to Speed Building Permits in Fire Recovery

May 2, 2025

Read more
May 2, 2025

The software, developed by Archistar, uses machine learning, computer vision, and automated rulesets California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Granddaughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Grandmother in Santa Monica

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

The grandmother’s injuries were not life-threatening A woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her grandmother during a domestic...
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

May 1, 2025

Read more
May 1, 2025

Roll out the … robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR