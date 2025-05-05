Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Riviera Country Club; No Injuries Reported

Firefighters from both departments worked together to inspect the aircraft for potential damage

A small aircraft made an emergency landing at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades Friday afternoon after being diverted from Santa Monica Airport, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD and Santa Monica Fire Department crews responded to the scene around 12:58 p.m. near 1250 N. Capri Drive. Officials say the plane, carrying three passengers, landed safely on the golf course with no injuries reported. The cause of the diversion remains unknown, and the type of aircraft involved has not yet been confirmed (LAFD Incident Alert #0798, May 2, 2025).

Firefighters from both departments worked together to inspect the aircraft for potential damage. The Los Angeles Police Department also responded under Incident #2530, according to LAFD.

Footage of the emergency landing, captured by X user @RogerSteeleJr, shows the plane bouncing multiple times on the grass before skidding to a stop near a tee box. The dramatic video has circulated widely on social media, drawing attention to the close call in the upscale residential neighborhood.

No further details have been released regarding the plane’s flight path or mechanical status.