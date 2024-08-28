August 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Big Bus Parked at Canal Access off Washington

Red, white and blue bus,  just another illegally parked vehicle in a spot long known for such activity.  

By Nick Antonicello

A rather large, permanently parked vehicle right off of Washington Blvd and the pedestrian access to the Venice Canals was spotted earlier this weekend. 

This particular location seems to be a favorite for RV’s as numerous vehicles seem to make their way to this location which is just across from the entrance of the Siamese Garden, a popular outdoor venue. 

Signage has begun to be posted in some areas restricting such parking of these oversized vehicles, as we have seen new signs recently posted along Main Street and Rose Avenue. 

Hopefully signage can be installed here where several RV’s, buses and campers make it impossible for cars to access this location. 

City officials have been diligent in moving many of these vehicles as witnessed earlier this week at Marr, just north of Washington where a strip mall has been plagued by both encampments and stationary vehicles. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who monitors the crisis of homelessness and RV’s here in Venice. Have an encampment issue on your block or neighborhood? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Who Targeted Hispanic Victims Faces 23-Year-Sentence

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

One Victim Was Struck from Behind with a Large Wooden Stick A Los Angeles man has been sentenced to 23...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

Months After Becoming Bistro, Hank’s Introduces New Brunch Menu

August 29, 2024

Read more
August 29, 2024

Hank’s brunch menu is part of its recent transformation under the guidance of Tancredi DeLuca Hank’s, a Palisades Village eatery,...
Hard, News

Man Shot at Del Rey Lagoon, Possible Gang Ties Investigated: Report

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

There Was a Fight Involved According to a report from 2 Urban Girls, a man was shot while involved in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Covid-19 Vaccine Comes with $200 Price Tag at Pharmacies Amid Insurance Delays

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

With Federal Funding Ended, Most Major Insurers Are Not Covering the Vaccine  As an update, this reporter went to a...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Suspect Arrested After Robbing and Stabbing Victim in Venice

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

When authorities arrived, the suspect wasn’t present A suspect was arrested in Venice Monday night shortly after stabbing and robbing...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Agrees to $38.2 Million Settlement Over HUD Accessibility Violations in Affordable Housing

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

City Settles Federal Allegations of Failing to Meet Accessibility Standards Officials announced that the City of Los Angeles has agreed...

Photo: Instagram: @shotbythebull
Hard, News

Cars Seen Doing Donuts and Crashing in Front of Santa Monica Pier, Possibly Causing Injuries

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

The Moment Was Captured in a Viral Instagram Post By Zach Armstrong A viral social media post shows two vehicles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Homelessness Committee Hosts Forum, but Offers Few Answers or Solutions

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Horvath Deputy Amy Perkins Led a Collection of County Bureaucrats Failing to Offer Any Real Results to Those Assembled By...

Photo: Official
News

Kroger and Albertsons to Defend Merger in Federal Court Amid FTC Challenge

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Opposition About Lack of Competition Kroger and Albertsons will defend their proposed merger in federal court...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, upbeat

Surf and Screen: Kolohe Andino to Headline Venice Pier Event

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

Following the event, attendees are invited to a screening of Andino’s latest film Pro surfer Kolohe Andino is set to...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Locals Say White Bus Parked in Same Spot for Four Years

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

White Bus remains illegally parked in plain view By Nick Antonicello  According to locals, the above mentioned bus still remains...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attempted Child Abductor Faces Potential 6.5-Year Sentence, Proceedings Suspended Amid Mental Health Evaluation

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

During Arraignment, Her Defense Attorney Declared a Doubt as to Her Competency The Santa Monica woman accused of attempting to...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

LAPD Issues Community Alert Amid Surge in Upscale West LA Neighborhood Burglaries

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Thieves Target High-End Valuables in Residential Break-Ins Across West Los Angeles The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available Nationwide, Free for Uninsured Adults Until the End of August

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Vaccines Released by FDA Will Be Accessible at Pharmacies Starting August 28 The updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: “Madness at Marr Street” Evident & Ongoing

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

One of the More Obvious Encampments in Venice Needs to Be Cleaned Up By Nick Antonicello   In a recent email...

