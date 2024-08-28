Venice Shorts: Big Bus Parked at Canal Access off Washington

Red, white and blue bus, just another illegally parked vehicle in a spot long known for such activity.

By Nick Antonicello

A rather large, permanently parked vehicle right off of Washington Blvd and the pedestrian access to the Venice Canals was spotted earlier this weekend.

This particular location seems to be a favorite for RV’s as numerous vehicles seem to make their way to this location which is just across from the entrance of the Siamese Garden, a popular outdoor venue.

Signage has begun to be posted in some areas restricting such parking of these oversized vehicles, as we have seen new signs recently posted along Main Street and Rose Avenue.

Hopefully signage can be installed here where several RV’s, buses and campers make it impossible for cars to access this location.

City officials have been diligent in moving many of these vehicles as witnessed earlier this week at Marr, just north of Washington where a strip mall has been plagued by both encampments and stationary vehicles.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who monitors the crisis of homelessness and RV’s here in Venice. Have an encampment issue on your block or neighborhood? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com