Pedestrian Killed in Marina del Rey Hit-and-Run

The Victim Was Pronounced Dead on Scene

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Marina del Rey, according to a report by My News LA.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Lincoln and Washington boulevards following reports of a “possible vehicle versus pedestrian” incident, according to the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by the local outlet.