Silver Alert Issued for Missing 60-Year-Old Man in Venice

He is described as a 5-foot-8 man weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes

A Silver Alert has been issued for Khosro Vahdati-Bolouri, a 60-year-old man who was last seen in Venice on Tuesday, as reported by My News LA

According to the California Highway Patrol, Vahdati-Bolouri was last spotted around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Ocean Front Walk and Washington Boulevard. He is described as a 5-foot-8 man weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black Fila shirt and sweatpants with a pink stripe.

The Silver Alert, which was issued by the CHP on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, is part of a program designed to locate missing elderly, developmentally disabled, or cognitively impaired individuals, as reported by My news LA.

Anyone with information about Vahdati-Bolouri’s whereabouts is urged to call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.