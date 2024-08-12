Venice Shorts: RVs Continue to Congregate at Main Street & Rose

Several RVs Continue to Disrupt Locals, Drug Use Evident

By Nick Antonicello

The permanent aspect of RV’s in the heart of Venice has residents upset and city officials are frustrated.

The image here was taken on August 7th, as locals have witnessed public urination and open drug use at this location on Main Street.

Sources tell Yo! Venice that there are approximately 4-5 RV’s at this location, and that access to that side of the street for bikers and pedestrians is futile.

Main Street has been a difficult challenge for city officials for years and area locals are hopeful the situation can change soon.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and monitors the RV and encampment crisis in Venice. Have a tip or a take on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com