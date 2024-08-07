Art Gallery to Unveil “DOGTOWN: The Pups of Venice Beach and Their Humans”

This Exhibit, Featuring 57 Black-And-White Photographs, Offers a Quirky and Heartfelt Look at Four-Legged Residents of Venice Beach and Their Owners

The Venice Arts Gallery will open its doors to the latest work of photographer Dotan Saguy with the exhibition “DOGTOWN: The Pups of Venice Beach and Their Humans.”

This exhibit, featuring 57 black-and-white photographs taken with Saguy’s Leica, offers a quirky and heartfelt look at the four-legged residents of Venice Beach and their owners.

The exhibition coincides with the release of Saguy’s new monograph, “DOGTOWN,” published by Kehrer Verlag. The book has drawn comparisons to the work of Elliott Erwitt, with B+W Photography Magazine noting, “It’s a shame Erwitt never got to see this book, but Saguy’s showcase is a fitting tribute to Erwitt and sits well alongside the great photographer’s own work.” Erwitt, a renowned photographer known for his dog portraits, passed away in late 2023.

Saguy, whose previous exhibit at Venice Arts in 2018 was titled “Venice Beach: The Last Days of a Bohemian Paradise,” expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the gallery. “The projects I shoot in Venice, such as DOGTOWN, are a labor of love that is first and foremost meant to be shared with the local community, and I can’t think of a better place to do just that than at Venice Arts,” said Saguy.

The opening reception for “DOGTOWN” will be held on August 17 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and the exhibit will run through September 24. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and by appointment, though it will be closed on Labor Day. Admission is free.

A percentage of all image and book sales from the exhibit will be donated by Saguy to support Venice Arts’ free photography programs for low-income youth.

Dotan Saguy, who splits his time between Los Angeles and Mammoth Lakes, is known for his street photography and documentary work. His photography has been featured in National Geographic, The Guardian, and The Los Angeles Times. His previous monograph, “Venice Beach: The Last Days of a Bohemian Paradise,” is in its second edition and won a Bronze award from the Deutscher Fotobuchpreis. “DOGTOWN” is Saguy’s third monograph with Kehrer Verlag.