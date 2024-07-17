July 17, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook

Judge Issues Final Ruling in Favor of Barrington Plaza Tenants Association

Decision against Landlord Finds Intent Does Not Meet Ellis Act Standards

The final ruling in the case of the Barrington Plaza Tenants Association versus Douglas Emmett Inc. was issued on Monday. Judge Ford issued his Statement of Decision, ruling in favor of the Barrington Plaza Tenants Association. This ruling stops the evictions of the remaining tenants however, the compensation that will be awarded to the tenants is still to be determined.

In his written ruling, Judge Ford stated, “On the stipulated “Ellis Act Intent issue in this consolidated trial, the Court finds Barrington Pacific, LLC, and Douglas Emmett, Inc., did not possess the intent required under the Ellis Act and the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO) to remove all the apartments in Barrington Plaza from rental housing use. The Court concludes the requisite intent required under the Ellis Act and the RSO is the intent to withdraw the rental units from the rental market indefinitely and with no present intent to 12. relet those units in the future.”

“Based on the preponderance of the evidence, the Court finds on May 8, 2023, when Barrington Pacific filed its Notice of Intent to Withdraw Units for Rental Housing Use with the City and served its notice of termination on its tenents, Barrington Pacific did not intend to permanently remove those apartments from the rental market under the K50 or otherwise intend “to go out of business” as contemplated under the Ellis Act. But rather, Barrington Pacific had the intent to temporarily withdraw the apartments in Barrington Plaza from rental use with the specific intent to relet those apartments as soon as it completed its planned renovations to all the apartments, including installing fire and safety improvements, fire sprinklers, and other modernization upgrades, all of which Barrington Pacific planned for expected would take three to five years to complete.” 

The judge added, “The Court finds in favor of Plaintiff Barrington Plaza Tenant Association and against Defendants Douglas Emmett, Inc., and Barrington Pacific, LLC, in the action for declaratory relief and in favor of the Defendant tenants and against Barrington Pacific in the consolidated actions for unlawful detainer. Counsel for the Tenant Association and unlawful detainer Defendants are to meet and confer to submit a stipulated proposed consolidated judgment or separate judgments in the actions for unlawful detainer and the action for declaratory relief.”

The Barrington Plaza Tenants Association released an emailed statement, “We are elated by the judge’s decision in favor of the tenants.  This ruling is not just a victory for our community but a powerful affirmation of tenants’ rights across Los Angeles and in the State of California.  Our fight has shown that unity and determination can prevail against unjust practices.  We will continue to advocate for fair and just housing for all.”

The press representative for Douglas Emmett said via email that they will not be issuing a statement on the ruling.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Arcane Space
News, upbeat

Arcane Space to Showcase MANTIS LOKE Exhibit Throughout July

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

“Mantis Loke” Explores the Boundaries of Painting, Sculpture, and Installation Art Through a Unique Collaborative Process The ARCANE Space in...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Bike Pile-up at Rose & Third

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

Illegally possessed bicycles find themselves on city sidewalks By Nick Antonicello  There is a display of bikes now being collected...

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
News

LAPD and Family Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing 69-Year-Old Woman

July 16, 2024

Read more
July 16, 2024

Beryl Angela Thomas Last Seen in Fairfax Area; May Be Disoriented The family of Beryl Angela Thomas and detectives from...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Conquer the Pier 5K and 1K Run

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

Runners Will Have Access to a Fitness Expo and Various Samples From Local Shops and Eateries The annual Conquer the...
Hard, News

Residents Sue City of Los Angeles For Stalling Affordable Housing Development

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

The New Lawsuit Also Comes After Two Separate l.a. Superior Court Rulings Rejected a Coalition’s Multi-Year Effort to Halt the...
Hard, News

Child Abductor Arrested After Victim Rescued: Report

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

Officers Reportedly Located the Child and Suspect Nearly 30 Minutes After a 911 Call A 4-year-old girl who was abducted...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Murder of Michael Latt

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

35 Years to Life for Woman Who Killed Social Justice Advocate Jameelah Michl was sentenced to 35 years to life...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Marr Street Madness Created by Dilapidated RV

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Area residents exhausted by current conditions at strip mall off Washington Blvd By Nick Antonicello  The dilapidated conditions of an...
News

Summer at Annenberg:Swim Daily and Watch the Sunset

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

By Susan Payne A unique, inclusive community destination along the Pacific Coast Highway of Santa Monica is inviting you to...

Photo: Santa Monica City Council
News, upbeat

This Homeless Santa Monica Resident Saved a Teenage Girl From a Vicious Attack

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

City Council’s Commendation for Wilker Was Made at Its Most Recent Meeting on July 9 By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica City...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Third Annual SWIRL SurfSkate Festival

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

It Will Feature an Expanded Carver Ramp Setup With New Elements. The Day Concludes With a Live DJ Set by...

Photo: Facebook: @Hotel Erwin
Dining, News

Pizza Girl’s First Brick-and-Mortar Shop Opens Along Venice Beach

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Its Owner, Caroline D’Amore, Has Made Several Film Appearances, Modeled, and Toured Internationally With Paris Hilton as a DJ By...
News, Video

(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m. @yovenicenews This Saprano singer is set to take the...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Reward Offered for Information on Abused German Shepherd Found Near Malibu Creek Canyon

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Groups Seek Justice for Argon, Dog Discovered with Zip-Tied Mouth and Neck In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are...
Hard, News

Council Approves Five-Year-Plan to Improve Big Blue Bus Services

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

The Initiative Aims to Expand Operating Hours, Improve Connectivity, and Create More Frequent Service By Zach Armstrong A five-year plan from...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR