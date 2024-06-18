June 21, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Cleanup at Third & Rose

Residents Were Pleased by the Cleanup That Took Place on Thursday

By Nick Antonicello

A major cleanup occurred on Thursday afternoon at Third & Rose that has locals pleased and relieved.

Once ground zero for encampments in Venice, the street had an initial major cleanup about a year ago when Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) in cooperation with Mayor Karen Bass (D) imposed a state of emergency throughout the district as well as the rest of  Los Angeles and specifically in Dogtown.

Since that time, there were some minor backslides as the appearance of tents and vehicles began to sprout along this embattled neighborhood.

As with most cleanups, the challenge is then to enforce the existing ordinances so that these encampments do not return.

Hopefully, the hard work by city officials will be sustained and maintained moving forward.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the encampment and RV crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Sci Fi Museum’s Lease Gets Terminated at Former Sears Building

June 21, 2024

Read more
June 21, 2024

The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder By Zach Armstrong Amid tumultuous setbacks and...
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @yovenicenews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Photo: Venice Fest
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “Venice Summer Fest 2024” Will Celebrate Local Artists, Brands, and Designers

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Over 400 Artists Will Exhibit and Sell Their Original Creations  The Venice Summer Fest 2024 will take place on Saturday,...

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards
Hard, News

Pride-Colored Towers Vandalized During Pride Month for Two Straight Years in Palisades

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Stated That the Graffiti Will Be Removed By Zach Armstrong For two consecutive years, pride-colored lifeguard...
News, Real Estate

Judge Blocks Barrington Plaza Evictions, Citing Legal Violations

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. Sought to Evict Nearly 600 Tenants Last Year, Citing Safety Upgrades The eviction of hundreds of...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

 Woman Assaulted with Skateboard on Venice Boardwalk

June 19, 2024

Read more
June 19, 2024

The Victim Was Identified as a 40-Year-Old-Female By Zach Armstrong LAPD arrested a man who assaulted a woman with a...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Long-Time Local Assumes Seat on Neighborhood Council

June 19, 2024

Read more
June 19, 2024

Navy Street Resident Fran Solomon Brings 50 Years of Community Passion to the Neighborhood Council. By Nick Antonicello Fran Solomon,...

Photo: ASRV
News, upbeat

Abbot Kinney Is Getting a New Training Apparel Store

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Items Available in the Store Are Set to Include the Aerosilver Established Tee and the Tetra-Lite Cargo High Rib Jogger...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Texas Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Threatening U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Gaherty Targeted the Congresswoman With Racist and Violent Threats  A Texas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Tech Entrepreneur and Developer Company Buy Promenade Shops for $103M: Report

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Acquisitions Include 1202, 1222, 1225, 1232, 1339, and 1344 Third Street Promenade Federal Realty Investment Trust has sold eight parcels...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RV Encampment Now Dominates Sidewalk on South Venice

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

Tables, Motorcycles, Bed Mattress and Other Household Items Populate Pedestrian Passage By Nick Antonicello This ever growing encampment was previously...

Photo: Instagram: @babybluesbbq
Dining, News

Baby Blues BBQ Reopens in Venice Nearly Two Years After Devastating Fire

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

The Eatery Has Been Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, and the Food Network By Zach Armstrong Almost two years...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Breanna Villalobos
Hard, News

Slain Jameson’s Pub Manager Described as a “Provider and Father Figure” by Loved Ones

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

His Last Days Were Spent Taking His Niece and Nephew Out for Ice Cream By Zach Armstrong  Family members, friends...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New, Six-Bed Palisades Mansion Hits Market at $34M

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

The lower level boasts a bar, lounge, wine tasting room, home theater, and a full spa with a gym A...

Photo: Sergio Perez
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Owner of Mitchell’s Market Passes Away, Store Seemingly Closes

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

Fate of the longtime liquor store and grocer now in doubt By Nick Antonicello  A retail favorite by locals that...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR