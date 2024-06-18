Venice Shorts: Cleanup at Third & Rose

Residents Were Pleased by the Cleanup That Took Place on Thursday

By Nick Antonicello

A major cleanup occurred on Thursday afternoon at Third & Rose that has locals pleased and relieved.

Once ground zero for encampments in Venice, the street had an initial major cleanup about a year ago when Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) in cooperation with Mayor Karen Bass (D) imposed a state of emergency throughout the district as well as the rest of Los Angeles and specifically in Dogtown.

Since that time, there were some minor backslides as the appearance of tents and vehicles began to sprout along this embattled neighborhood.

As with most cleanups, the challenge is then to enforce the existing ordinances so that these encampments do not return.

Hopefully, the hard work by city officials will be sustained and maintained moving forward.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the encampment and RV crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment issue on your block or street? Contact the author via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com