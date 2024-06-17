Slain Jameson’s Pub Manager Described as a “Provider and Father Figure” by Loved Ones

His Last Days Were Spent Taking His Niece and Nephew Out for Ice Cream

By Zach Armstrong

Family members, friends and coworkers of Jay, the late Jameson’s Pub manager who lost his life last week after trying to break up a fight outside the bar, are mourning the loss of a man they describe as a compassionate provider.

In the early hours of June 11, a brawl erupted once the pub’s manager asked patrons to leave. A man involved in the altercation, 26-year-old Leonard Hector Korpie of Venice, punched Jay amid the altercation. Once officers arrived, the manager had lost consciousness and was not breathing.

Jay was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

All three patrons involved in the incident were initially arrested and booked at the Santa Monica Jail, according to SMPD. L.A. County district attorney’s office filed a homicide charge against Korpie, who was reportedly being held on a $2 million bail.

A GoFundMe has been created for Jay’s family as they mourn his loss. At the time of this writing, it has raised just north of $11,000 out of its $20,000 goal.

“Jay meant the world to so many people and in an instant, he was taken away from us.” the GoFundMe post states. “He was an amazing brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Jay went to work at Jameson’s Pub, doing what he loves, and we never thought we wouldn’t see him again.”

After losing his father at a young age, Jay took on the role of a father figure within his family by raising his baby sister, helping his brother and caring for his mother when she became ill, the post states.

Just like his siblings, Jay’s niece and nephew loved spending time with him. His last days, the post states, were spent taking his niece and nephew out for ice cream, along with enjoying time with them and his sister.

“This senseless act of hate has immensely devastated a family that was full of love and joy.” the post goes on to say. “Our hearts are forever broken and our family will never be the same without the patriarch of the family.”

The GoFundMe for Jay’s family can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-jays-family-heal-after-tragic-loss?lang=en_US&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=instagram_feed.