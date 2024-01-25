January 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Check Out Small World Books’ “New Titles from Small Presses” Selection

Small World Has You Covered

@yovenicenews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm #reading #venicebeach #venice #losangeles #california #fyp ♬ Book Shelf – Amanda Rosa
Hard, News

Mardi Gras Parade at Venice Beach Returning in February

January 25, 2024

January 25, 2024

This Year’s Theme is Magical Mystical Trip As the vibrant tradition of the Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade marks its...
Dining, Video

(Video) Downtown’s New Cafe Serves Organic Italian Coffee

January 24, 2024

January 24, 2024

Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...
upbeat, Video

(Video) “Saint Anne Santa Monica” Mural Unveiled

January 23, 2024

January 23, 2024

The Well-Known Muralist Has Personal Connections to the School and Church @yovenicenews The mural depicts Saint Anne cradling the blessed...

Hard, News

Dog Park Finally Set for Pacific Palisades

January 22, 2024

January 22, 2024

Spacious Parks Are Already a Key Component to the Mostly-Residential Palisades, but Dogs Are Not Allowed By Zach Armstrong The...

Hard, News

Mother in Custody After Leaving Child Alone on Boat

January 22, 2024

January 22, 2024

The Child Is in Protective Custody By Zach Armstrong A mother has been arrested after her infant child was found...

Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Marina Bay Watch Company, Your Timepiece Specialist

January 22, 2024

January 22, 2024

Longtime Watch and Jewelry Repair Expert Is an Area Favorite By Nick Antonicello With professional watch repair on all timepieces...

Hard, News

Car Fatally Crashes Into Woman Pushing Cart

January 19, 2024

January 19, 2024

The woman, believed to be homeless, could not be identified on scene On Jan. 13, at around 1:50 am, the...

Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme

January 19, 2024

January 19, 2024

From 2017 to 2021, He Operated a VirtuL-Currency Money Services Business Known as Digital Coin Strategies LLC A 33-year-old Santa...
Hard, Video

(Video) Woman Hospitalized After Mar Vista Apartment Fire

January 18, 2024

January 18, 2024

The Female Tenant Was Exposed to Heavy Smoke @yovenicenews A woman has hospitalized after being exposed to the fire’s smoke...

Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Motion to Change LUPC Operations Gets Tabled

January 18, 2024

January 18, 2024

Rules & Selections Committee recommendations would diminish the role of the directly-elected Land Use Chair! By Nick Antonicello  In what...
Dining, Video

(Video) See What’s Cooking at Cha Cha Chicken

January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024

Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier. @yovenicenews Cha Cha Chicken is on Ocean...
Dining, Video

(Video) Look Inside Palisades Village’s New Pop-Up Pizzeria

January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024

Jemma Pizzeria Offers Sandwiches, Fresh Pies and More @yovenicenews Palisadians have a new pizzeria. #pizza #pizzalover #pizzatime #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles...

Hard, News

Metro Train Crashes Into Passenger Car at Downtown Intersection

January 16, 2024

January 16, 2024

Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident By Zach Armstrong A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the...

Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Garbage Clogs South Venice Blvd. Worse Than Ever

January 15, 2024

January 15, 2024

First Lutheran Church at 815 Mission has been invaded by permanent RV’s & campers with no help in sight. By...

Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Committee Presents “Draft” Preference Survey for Venice Community Plan

January 15, 2024

January 15, 2024

CP/LCP offers aggressive schedule of neighborhood meetings between January 24th and March 10th By Nick Antonicello  The newly formed Ad...

