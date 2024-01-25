(Video) Check Out Small World Books’ “New Titles from Small Presses” Selection

Small World Has You Covered
@yovenicenews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm #reading #venicebeach #venice #losangeles #california #fyp ♬ Book Shelf – Amanda Rosa
January 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This Year’s Theme is Magical Mystical Trip As the vibrant tradition of the Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade marks its...
January 24, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...
January 23, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Well-Known Muralist Has Personal Connections to the School and Church @yovenicenews The mural depicts Saint Anne cradling the blessed...
January 22, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Spacious Parks Are Already a Key Component to the Mostly-Residential Palisades, but Dogs Are Not Allowed By Zach Armstrong The...
January 22, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Child Is in Protective Custody By Zach Armstrong A mother has been arrested after her infant child was found...
January 22, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Longtime Watch and Jewelry Repair Expert Is an Area Favorite By Nick Antonicello With professional watch repair on all timepieces...
January 19, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The woman, believed to be homeless, could not be identified on scene On Jan. 13, at around 1:50 am, the...
January 19, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
From 2017 to 2021, He Operated a VirtuL-Currency Money Services Business Known as Digital Coin Strategies LLC A 33-year-old Santa...
January 18, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Female Tenant Was Exposed to Heavy Smoke @yovenicenews A woman has hospitalized after being exposed to the fire’s smoke...
January 18, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Rules & Selections Committee recommendations would diminish the role of the directly-elected Land Use Chair! By Nick Antonicello In what...
January 17, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier. @yovenicenews Cha Cha Chicken is on Ocean...
January 17, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Jemma Pizzeria Offers Sandwiches, Fresh Pies and More @yovenicenews Palisadians have a new pizzeria. #pizza #pizzalover #pizzatime #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles...
January 16, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident By Zach Armstrong A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the...
January 15, 2024 Nick Antonicello
First Lutheran Church at 815 Mission has been invaded by permanent RV’s & campers with no help in sight. By...
January 15, 2024 Nick Antonicello
CP/LCP offers aggressive schedule of neighborhood meetings between January 24th and March 10th By Nick Antonicello The newly formed Ad...
