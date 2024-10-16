Venice Shorts: Councilwoman Park Presents a Blueprint for Neighborhood in Front of VNC

Freshman Council Member Traci Park Cites Accomplishments, Disappointments and Preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympics

By Nick Antonicello

Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), a local Venetian and attorney offered a comprehensive overview of the issues and challenges she currently faces as a member of the fifteen-member governing body before the Venice Neighborhood Council Tuesday evening with about 100 or so residents in attendance.

Smartly attired, cool, calm and collected, Park rattled off her legislative accomplishments and challenges, painting an economic climate in decline as Los Angeles prepares for hosting the Summer Olympics for a third time.

She was the featured speaker before the monthly meeting of this grass roots governing council (www.venicenc.org) as President Brian Averill introduced the first-term council member to those assembled.

The first person in her family to attend college, Park got her first job waiting tables at 16 and worked her way through Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. In college she interned with the Baltimore Public Defender’s office and in the International Relations office of the U.S. Coast Guard. After college she came home to L.A. and attended Loyola Law School, where she won Best Advocate and Best Oral Argument in Moot Court.

Elected in 2022, Park is the first Venetian to serve on the LA City Council since Ruth Galanter.

Park was accompanied by two of her staffers, Juan Fregoso and Venice Deputy Sean Silva.

Park began her presentation by plugging her newsletter and announcing that fellow colleague Marqueece Harris-Dawson had just been elected as the new council president.

Dawson is a longtime ally of Mayor Karen Bass, and intends to center his agenda around homelessness and affordable housing.

Park noted she is currently serving on the Trade, Travel & Tourism Committee as well as Chair to the 2028 Summer Olympic Committee where she is experiencing a “healthy dose of panic,” as Los Angeles prepares to host the Summer Games in spectacular fashion.

Park traveled to Paris recently to observe those summer games and also mentioned she was now serving on the Council Budget Committee, that places her at the fiscal policy table that most effects residents and services.

The councilmember cited indicators of a declining economy that is effecting general fund revenue, especially with pandemic dollars no longer part of the budget equation. In an effort to combat the current economic conditions the Council was eliminating unfilled personnel positions and shifting dollars to address overtime expenditures. With reserve or surplus funding down, Park described the financial picture going from “bad to worse.”

Park said that reductions in spending and layoffs are possible, but that projects are being prioritized moving forward.

“I want to tell you what you need to know,” offered the straight-talking council member.

HOMELESSNESS:

Park proclaimed that some 700 unhoused individuals here in CD-11 were off the streets, but offered no specific numbers for Venice.

She stated there was a high rate of retention in keeping individuals from falling back into homelessness, but she described the progress as “fragile.”

She said her team is now focusing on the RV challenge and that the city was looking at numerous best practices moving forward.

She was proud of her efforts to crackdown on “Van Lords,” as well as strategies to regulate and govern vehicular dwellings and that LA was considering where these campers can be best relocated.

Park reiterated a holistic approach to these policies and practices and that DOT would investigate impounding these vehicles, but observed “nothing will be easy” in solving the issue long-term.

PUBLIC SAFETY:

The council member drew great concern about current LAPD staffing levels, now at roughly 8,700 officers and promised to continue to fully fund those operations. She was optimistic in the uptick in the number of those seeking to become police officers and the goal was to get to 9,500 on the job. Park explained in lieu of financial restraints, technology will be critical and implementing real time crime centers as essential to that success.

Property Crime continues to be a challenge and Park noted that with the summer season now behind us, deployment at Oceanfront Walk is something she is discussing with new LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, who previously served a term as LA County Sheriff.

VENICE BEACH:

Park stressed laws need to be enforced regardless of one’s Zip Code, and she shifted her remarks to Venice as she was focused on the “open and obvious” drug transactions around Bridge Housing on Main Street where encampments had been cleared. Park said an emphasis on public safety deployment at the beach remains a priority and that active engagement with the Coastline Plus Team would continue.

Park pointed to the Bathroom Ambassadors Program and the progress is ongoing. She also discussed the current state of the size of the Park Rangers presence, which at this time was only 27 and that because OFW is not deemed a regional park, the staffing of rangers is problematic.

Park was happy to have her office sponsor the “Last Thursday” concert series and that will be expanded in 2025 as VNC President Brian Averill was also instrumental in that popular collection of home grown musical talent.

The renovation of the playground was also in progress in an attempt to restore the beach and boardwalk as a safe destination for children and families.

The Vera Davis Center will not be renamed as rumored and that she fully supports that venue’s reopening. With renovations and restoration nearly complete, new programming is being formulated.

There will also be enhanced landscaping at Westminster Park and the Venice Pool is now open and operational once again.

2028 OLYMPICS:

Park noted that 75,000 volunteers will be required during this 17-day international extravaganza, and that at this time there are no scheduled events for Venice, but that could change.

The possibility of collateral events could be organized around surfing and skateboarding, and that the construction of a pedestrian path is also in discussion.

Park wrapped up her remarks by emphasizing we must “manage expectations,” and not be deterred by any economic “doom and gloom.”

She emphasized there are many people on her team committed to problem solving many of the challenges facing both Venice and Los Angeles, and that there is no magic wand, and she is committed to a 100% effort along with her staff to keep LA as well as Venice on the right track with our help and assistance as Venetians and constituents of Los Angeles.

Her remarks were by and large well received by those in attendance.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers the actions and deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? You can e-mail him at nantoni@mindspring.com