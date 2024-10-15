Del Rey Apartment Shooter Told Residents He Could “Cook Their Bodies Into Tasty Food” Months Before Attack, Lawsuit Alleges

Nguyen Opened Fire at the Pearl Apartments and the Nearby Marina 41 Complex for Hours in April

A group of tenants from Marina del Rey’s Pearl Apartments have filed a lawsuit against Equity Residential and several other parties, alleging gross negligence in failing to prevent a shooting rampage in April. The lawsuit alleges that the incident, which pinned residents to the floors of their homes, could have been avoided if property management had taken earlier warnings about Victoryloc Nguyen’s erratic behavior seriously.

Nguyen, opened fire at the Pearl Apartments and the nearby Marina 41 complex for nearly four hours on the night of April 13, armed with multiple AR-15 rifles and a pistol.

Despite residents’ complaints about Nguyen’s behavior in the months leading up to the shooting, the lawsuit claims that the building’s owners, Equity Residential, and their security contractor failed to take appropriate action to remove or monitor him.

Between January and April 2024, Nguyen reportedly made alarming comments to fellow tenants, including expressing a desire to be “the Pearl’s drug dealer” and making comments to kill residents and “cook their bodies into tasty food.” Tenants witnessed him brandishing weapons, stalking residents, and exhibiting signs of drug-induced psychosis, leading his former roommate to move out secretly due to fears for their safety, the lawsuit alleges.

One particularly troubling incident occurred on April 9, when Nguyen was allegedly seen acting aggressively at the Pearl’s pool area in front of multiple tenants, including children. Witnesses reported that Nguyen exposed himself in front of minors, wielded a knife, and slashed at nearby trees and a young woman. No immediate action was taken to remove him from the property. Just days after this incident, Nguyen embarked on his shooting spree.

The lawsuit further criticizes management’s failure to facilitate a swift police response on the night of the shooting. The complaint details how law enforcement was delayed in entering the building because the complex did not provide key access to officers, forcing them to break down doors. This delay, the plaintiffs argue, allowed Nguyen to continue his shooting spree, further endangering lives and increasing the emotional toll on residents.

Victims of the attack, including plaintiffs Anil and Ulku Alpogunc, describe the harrowing experience of being trapped in their apartment, fearing they would be the next to die. The couple, like many other tenants, is now seeking damages for the emotional and psychological trauma suffered during the attack. Many of the plaintiffs have reported post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and ongoing fear of loud noises.

The lawsuit further alleges that Equity Residential acted negligently by failing to provide adequate security measures, such as installing security cameras or coordinating with law enforcement to address Nguyen’s increasingly aggressive behavior. The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, citing emotional distress, PTSD, and a failure by management to protect tenants from foreseeable harm.

Equity Residential didn’t immediately respond to inquiry from Mirror Media Group.

In the days after the shooting, Nguyen was charged with multiple counts, including two counts of attempted murder of officers, one count of attempted murder of a civilian, and several counts of assault with a machine gun. If convicted, he could face life in prison.