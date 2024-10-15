October 16, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Earth

Del Rey Apartment Shooter Told Residents He Could “Cook Their Bodies Into Tasty Food” Months Before Attack, Lawsuit Alleges

Nguyen Opened Fire at the Pearl Apartments and the Nearby Marina 41 Complex for Hours in April

A group of tenants from Marina del Rey’s Pearl Apartments have filed a lawsuit against Equity Residential and several other parties, alleging gross negligence in failing to prevent a shooting rampage in April. The lawsuit alleges that the incident, which pinned residents to the floors of their homes, could have been avoided if property management had taken earlier warnings about Victoryloc Nguyen’s erratic behavior seriously.

Nguyen, opened fire at the Pearl Apartments and the nearby Marina 41 complex for nearly four hours on the night of April 13, armed with multiple AR-15 rifles and a pistol. 

Despite residents’ complaints about Nguyen’s behavior in the months leading up to the shooting, the lawsuit claims that the building’s owners, Equity Residential, and their security contractor failed to take appropriate action to remove or monitor him.

Between January and April 2024, Nguyen reportedly made alarming comments to fellow tenants, including expressing a desire to be “the Pearl’s drug dealer” and making comments to kill residents and “cook their bodies into tasty food.” Tenants witnessed him brandishing weapons, stalking residents, and exhibiting signs of drug-induced psychosis, leading his former roommate to move out secretly due to fears for their safety, the lawsuit alleges.

One particularly troubling incident occurred on April 9, when Nguyen was allegedly seen acting aggressively at the Pearl’s pool area in front of multiple tenants, including children. Witnesses reported that Nguyen exposed himself in front of minors, wielded a knife, and slashed at nearby trees and a young woman. No immediate action was taken to remove him from the property. Just days after this incident, Nguyen embarked on his shooting spree.

The lawsuit further criticizes management’s failure to facilitate a swift police response on the night of the shooting. The complaint details how law enforcement was delayed in entering the building because the complex did not provide key access to officers, forcing them to break down doors. This delay, the plaintiffs argue, allowed Nguyen to continue his shooting spree, further endangering lives and increasing the emotional toll on residents.

Victims of the attack, including plaintiffs Anil and Ulku Alpogunc, describe the harrowing experience of being trapped in their apartment, fearing they would be the next to die. The couple, like many other tenants, is now seeking damages for the emotional and psychological trauma suffered during the attack. Many of the plaintiffs have reported post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and ongoing fear of loud noises.

The lawsuit further alleges that Equity Residential acted negligently by failing to provide adequate security measures, such as installing security cameras or coordinating with law enforcement to address Nguyen’s increasingly aggressive behavior. The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, citing emotional distress, PTSD, and a failure by management to protect tenants from foreseeable harm.

Equity Residential didn’t immediately respond to inquiry from Mirror Media Group.

In the days after the shooting, Nguyen was charged with multiple counts, including two counts of attempted murder of officers, one count of attempted murder of a civilian, and several counts of assault with a machine gun. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Malibu to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Four Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH

October 15, 2024

Read more
October 15, 2024

Community is Invited to Gather to Honor the Victims of Last Year’s Tragedy  On October 17, the Malibu community will...
News, Video

(Video) LA Tech Week Kicks Off in Santa Monica With Street Fair Presentations

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Tech Startups Took Over Ocean Ave on Monday to Show Off Their Groundbreaking Inventions @yovenicenews The weeklong event includes over...
News, upbeat

“Marina Spooktacular” Returns to The Harbor This October

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Featured Events and Activities Are Set to Include a Blackout Maze, a Graveyard Treasure Hunt, Haunted Pirate Ships, DIY Costumes...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Annual Venice Eclectic Event Set for October 17

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

The Event Will Feature Live Music, Surprise Performances, and Art Showcases From Local Artists The Venice Art Crawl will celebrate...
News, Video

(Video) Hotel Casa Del Mar: A Beacon of Coastal Charm

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com @yovenicenews For more information, go to hotelcasadelmar.com #losangeles #california #vacation #restaurant #luxury #hospitality #resort...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Metro Seeks Input on Affordable Housing Near 17th St. Station

October 14, 2024

Read more
October 14, 2024

Residents Can Share Feedback via an Online Survey or During an Upcoming Virtual Meeting Metro is advancing its 10,000 Home...

Photo: Facebook
News

Luxury Watch Dealer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Customers of $5.6 Million

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Admits To Running Ponzi-Like Scheme “The Timepiece Gentleman” pleaded guilty on Thursday to defrauding dozens of customers...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Iconic Coffee Shop Gets Face Lift

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

World Famous Cow’s End Cafe Is a “Comfy Hangout” for Locals By Nick Antonicello While most people know Venice and...

Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park
Hard, News

East Venice Water Main Replacement Project Underway

October 13, 2024

Read more
October 13, 2024

The Project Is Part of a $5.6 Billion Effort to Upgrade the City’s Water System A major infrastructure project to...
News

­­Home Front Build Channels Energy of Original Designer to Revive Homes

October 11, 2024

Read more
October 11, 2024

By Susan Payne Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival, Craftsman, Mid-Century and California Bungalows are just a few of the unique home...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Marilyn Manson Sex Crimes Case

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Manson Accuser Takes Part in Press Conference to Accuse Gascón of Ignoring Her  The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office...

Photo: Cedars-Sinai Hospital
News, upbeat

Del Rey Cedars-Sinai Gets a New Chief Nursing Officer

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

With Over Two Decades of Clinical Experience, Almeida Has Worked in Neonatal Intensive Care Units, Emergency Departments, and Medical-Surgical Divisions...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, upbeat

Venice Heritage Museum to Host Third Annual Film Festival Showcasing Local Stories and History

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Event to Feature Films Highlighting Venice’s Cultural Legacy, Including Black Surfing History, Affordable Housing Crisis, and Local Artists The Venice...

Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Renegotiate Agreement to Host Olympic Beach Volleyball

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

After Reviewing the Agreement and a Fiscal Impact Study, Council Members Remained Confused Over the Potential Economic Benefits and How...

Photo: Instagram:
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Bids Farewell to L.A. with Exclusive “Biography” Dinner Series

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR