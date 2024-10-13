October 14, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Office of Councilwoman Traci Park

East Venice Water Main Replacement Project Underway

The Project Is Part of a $5.6 Billion Effort to Upgrade the City’s Water System

A major infrastructure project to replace aging water mains is now underway in East Venice, announced Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park. The project, led by the Department of Water and Power (LADWP), involves replacing 9,900 feet of 1930s-era cast iron pipes along Zanja and Lyceum Avenues with modern ductile iron pipes to improve water reliability.

Residents were notified of the project through mail and door-to-door efforts. Traffic impacts are expected, but the community’s patience is appreciated, according to Park. Additional information on the project is available on LADWP’s website.

The project is part of LADWP’s larger Water Infrastructure Plan, a $5.6 billion effort to upgrade the city’s water system, which includes over 7,300 miles of water mains. Over 30% of these mainlines are more than 80 years old. LADWP aims to extend the life cycle of its pipes to 150 years by ramping up replacement efforts.

In addition to replacing distribution mainlines, the LADWP is also prioritizing the replacement of high-risk trunk lines, large valves, and improving earthquake resilience.

