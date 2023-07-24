(Video) Venice Place Coming to Abbot Kinney Blvd

Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more.
@yovenicenews Here is what the upcoming Venice Place project will look like #venice #venicebeach #redevelopment #realestate #fyp ♬ Bad Habits – eydrey
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more.
@yovenicenews Here is what the upcoming Venice Place project will look like #venice #venicebeach #redevelopment #realestate #fyp ♬ Bad Habits – eydrey
The Four Bedroom, Four and a Half Bathroom Property Comes With a Three-Car Garage This canal-front villa presents an extended...
The Proposed Development Includes Construction of a Four-Story Building On July 13, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted in...
After a one-year hiatus, the games include longboard dancing and Mau Thai. @yovenicenews The Venice Beach Games are coming to...
July 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
July 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...
This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...
Nestled on a 3,100-Square-Foot Plot, the Residence Boasts a Black Exterior Actor Paul Giamatti recently concluded an off-market transaction, selling...
Steinberg’s Work Is Influenced by Local Landscape and Culture and Progressive Architects Renowned L.A. designer Lenny Steinberg recently spoke to...
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...
July 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Low-Rise Structures Comprises a Boutique Hotel, Apartments and Office Space on Abbot Kinney Blvd The final hurdle has been...
July 7, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Upgrades Include In-Unit Washer/Dryers, Flooring, New Appliances and New Kitchen Countertops By Zach Armstrong At 12240 Pacific Ave, the location...
July 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Its Design Includes Walnut Cabinets, Neolith Stone Countertops, and Viking Appliances Located in the Marina Arts District, this penthouse condo...
July 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Mr. Exotix is serving exotic snacks usually not found in your typical U.S. grocery or convenience store. @yovenicenews Mr. Exotix...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more. @yovenicenews Here is what the...Read more
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more. @yovenicenews Here is what the...Read more