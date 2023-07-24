July 24, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Venice Place Coming to Abbot Kinney Blvd

Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more.

@yovenicenews Here is what the upcoming Venice Place project will look like #venice #venicebeach #redevelopment #realestate #fyp ♬ Bad Habits – eydrey
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$5M Marina del Rey Home Includes Marble-Floored Libraries

July 21, 2023

The Four Bedroom, Four and a Half Bathroom Property Comes With a Three-Car Garage This canal-front villa presents an extended...

Photo: breakform design
News, Real Estate

Eight-Unit Condo Project on Pisani Place Approved by Planning Commission

July 21, 2023

The Proposed Development Includes Construction of a Four-Story Building On July 13, the Los Angeles City Planning Commission voted in...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Beach Games Are Coming Back

July 21, 2023

After a one-year hiatus, the games include longboard dancing and Mau Thai. @yovenicenews The Venice Beach Games are coming to...
Culture, LGBTQ, Society, Video, Wellness

Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society

July 19, 2023

Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
News, Video

(Video) Senior Center Becomes Cooling Center Option Amid Rising Heat

July 18, 2023

The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) Step Inside This $5M Home on Vernon Ave.

July 14, 2023

This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...

Photo: Instagram: @theplaylistnation
News, Real Estate

Paul Giamatti Sells Venice Bungalow in Off-Market Deal

July 14, 2023

Nestled on a 3,100-Square-Foot Plot, the Residence Boasts a Black Exterior Actor Paul Giamatti recently concluded an off-market transaction, selling...

Photo: Facebook: @Lenny Steinberg
News, Real Estate

Architecture Outlet Looks Inside Venice Home of Designer Lenny Steinberg

July 14, 2023

Steinberg’s Work Is Influenced by Local Landscape and Culture and Progressive Architects Renowned L.A. designer Lenny Steinberg recently spoke to...
News, Video

(Video) The Barbie Movie Was Filmed Here at Venice Beach

July 14, 2023

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
Dining, Video

(Video) This Coffee Shop Is Right Next to Venice Beach

July 12, 2023

Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Pink Flowers Cover Walls Along Rose Ave

July 12, 2023

At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...

Photo: Theveniceplaceproject.com
News, Real Estate

(Gallery) This Is What the “Venice Place” Apartments, Hotel and Offices Will Look Like

July 7, 2023

The Low-Rise Structures Comprises a Boutique Hotel, Apartments and Office Space on Abbot Kinney Blvd The final hurdle has been...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Remodeled 13-Unit Apartment Building in Mar Vista on Market for $6M

July 7, 2023

Upgrades Include In-Unit Washer/Dryers, Flooring, New Appliances and New Kitchen Countertops By Zach Armstrong At 12240 Pacific Ave, the location...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Penthouse Condo in Marina del Rey On Market for $1.85 Million

July 7, 2023

Its Design Includes Walnut Cabinets, Neolith Stone Countertops, and Viking Appliances Located in the Marina Arts District, this penthouse condo...
Dining, Video

(Video) Mr. Exotix Serves Exotic Snacks in Venice

July 6, 2023

Mr. Exotix is serving exotic snacks usually not found in your typical U.S. grocery or convenience store. @yovenicenews Mr. Exotix...

