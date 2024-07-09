Newly Built Five-Bedroom Home on Mountain View Goes for $5.3M

A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio

A prestigious modern home located on one of Mar Vista’s most sought-after streets, Mountain View Avenue, is now on the market for $5.3 million.

The property at 3041 Mountain View Avenue, situated within the coveted R1V2 zoning area and near a highly regarded elementary school, features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread across 4,000 square feet of conditioned space. An additional 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio, 200-square-foot poolside cabana, and 375-square-foot garage increase the total usable area to 5,775 square feet.

Designed with sustainability and modern automation in mind, the home welcomes visitors with drought-tolerant landscaping along a lighted pathway leading to a custom Fleetwood pivot door. Inside, honed concrete floors complement the contemporary design, with 1,700 square feet of first-floor living space that includes a bedroom suitable for office use.

The living and dining areas feature two Fleetwood doors with floor-to-ceiling glass, blending indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly. The adjacent chef’s kitchen is equipped with European cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and top-of-the-line Miele appliances.

The second floor houses four en suite bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a five-foot linear fireplace and large windows showcasing city views. The primary suite also includes a custom-built closet, a spacious dressing room, and a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding tub, skylight, and stand-up shower.

A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio. This space offers unobstructed views of the Santa Monica Mountains, Century City, and Downtown Los Angeles. It is equipped with a gas firepit, Sonos speakers, a built-in bar, and a stainless steel grill, making it ideal for entertaining.

Additional features of the home include a 50-foot heated saltwater pool and spa, a 200-square-foot cabana, an LG washer and dryer, a VRF heating and cooling system, solar power, EV charging, built-in Sonos, 4k security cameras, and smart home technology.



For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3041-mountain-view-avenue-los-angeles-ca-90066/1608411041447079953/.