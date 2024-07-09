July 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Newly Built Five-Bedroom Home on Mountain View Goes for $5.3M

A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio

A prestigious modern home located on one of Mar Vista’s most sought-after streets, Mountain View Avenue, is now on the market for $5.3 million. 

The property at 3041 Mountain View Avenue, situated within the coveted R1V2 zoning area and near a highly regarded elementary school, features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms spread across 4,000 square feet of conditioned space. An additional 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio, 200-square-foot poolside cabana, and 375-square-foot garage increase the total usable area to 5,775 square feet.

Designed with sustainability and modern automation in mind, the home welcomes visitors with drought-tolerant landscaping along a lighted pathway leading to a custom Fleetwood pivot door. Inside, honed concrete floors complement the contemporary design, with 1,700 square feet of first-floor living space that includes a bedroom suitable for office use.

The living and dining areas feature two Fleetwood doors with floor-to-ceiling glass, blending indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly. The adjacent chef’s kitchen is equipped with European cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and top-of-the-line Miele appliances.

The second floor houses four en suite bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a five-foot linear fireplace and large windows showcasing city views. The primary suite also includes a custom-built closet, a spacious dressing room, and a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding tub, skylight, and stand-up shower.

A custom sliding door in the upstairs hallway leads to a staircase ascending to a 1,200-square-foot rooftop patio. This space offers unobstructed views of the Santa Monica Mountains, Century City, and Downtown Los Angeles. It is equipped with a gas firepit, Sonos speakers, a built-in bar, and a stainless steel grill, making it ideal for entertaining.

Additional features of the home include a 50-foot heated saltwater pool and spa, a 200-square-foot cabana, an LG washer and dryer, a VRF heating and cooling system, solar power, EV charging, built-in Sonos, 4k security cameras, and smart home technology. 

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3041-mountain-view-avenue-los-angeles-ca-90066/1608411041447079953/.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @yovenicenews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Makes Broad Stage Debut

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Golda Zahra to Perform in LA July 13 By Susan Payne Renowned Soprano Golda Zahra is making her homecoming back...
News

Electric Lodge Hosts Summer Empowerment Fair

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Performing Arts Center Partners with LADWP By Susan Payne Performance. Sustainability. Community. These are three virtues leading the charge for...

Photo: Instagram: @venicesoulstice
News, upbeat

Inaugural ‘Venice Soulstice’ to Celebrate Westside’s Black Culture and Community

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

The Festival Will Feature Live Performances, Live Painting, a Display of Artworks, a Historian Delving Into the Cultural History of...
News, Video

(Video) Rubber Ducks Fill the Venice Canals on July 4th

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

The Annual Competition Brings The Canal Community Together @yovenicenews Rubber ducks filled the Venice Canals on July4th #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Four Arrested After Brawl at the Santa Monica Pier

July 8, 2024

Read more
July 8, 2024

Several vendors armed themselves with umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife Santa Monica police arrested four men after...
News, Video

(Video) The Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice and the Return of Jason Neroni, Brunch Edition

July 7, 2024

Read more
July 7, 2024

The restaurant was very busy. The Daddio Breakfast and the Strawberry Inverted Tiramisu with Harry’s Berries are featured in this...

Photo: SMC
News, upbeat

SMC to Stage “Snoopy!!! The Musical” in July

July 5, 2024

Read more
July 5, 2024

This Charming Sequel to “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Depicts Life Through the Eyes of Charles Schulz’s Unforgettable Characters...
News, Video

(Video Recap) 17th Annual Santa Monica July 4th Parade Takes on Main Street

July 5, 2024

Read more
July 5, 2024

Main Street Became Patriotic on the Fourth @yovenicenews Main Street turned patriotic on the Fourth #fourthofjuly #4thofjuly #july4th #santamonica #california...

Photo: Martin Turbull
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Born on the Fourth of July!

July 4, 2024

Read more
July 4, 2024

Venice celebrates its 119th Birthday, America now 248 Years Young By Nick Antonicello  Venice like America will celebrate a birthday...
News, Video

(Video) Summer Fun is Back at Pacific Park

July 3, 2024

Read more
July 3, 2024

With Amusement Rides, Over Ocean Dining and Arcade Games, It is a Location Like No Other @yovenicenews Summer is back...

Photo: Facebook: @Josey Peters
Hard, News

Venice Resident, Known for Trash Cleanup Volunteer Work, Gets Brutally Attacked

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

The L.A. Times Ran a Feature Story on Peters, Describing His Hobby of Cleaning up the Ballona Creek By Zach...
News, upbeat

Venice Flying Carousel Finds a New Home

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

The Carousel’s Relocation Will Take Place One Day After It Is Set to Play a Large Part in Festive Events...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Returns to Unveil a Reimagined Paloma Restaurant in Venice

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Desert-inspired California-Meets-Mediterranean Eatery Opens July 3 In a surprising twist, Chef and restaurateur Jason Neroni will unveil the reimagined Paloma,...
Hard, News

Where to Watch Marina del Rey Fireworks

July 2, 2024

Read more
July 2, 2024

Visitors can enjoy dinner at waterfront restaurants offering the best views Marina del Rey will be one of many premier...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR