(Video) Step Inside This $5M Home on Vernon Ave.

This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach.

@yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the market. #venice #venicebeach #realestate #mansion #luxury #luxuryhomes #home #fyp #california ♬ Summer – Croquet Club
Photo: Instagram: @theplaylistnation
News, Real Estate

Paul Giamatti Sells Venice Bungalow in Off-Market Deal

July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023

Nestled on a 3,100-Square-Foot Plot, the Residence Boasts a Black Exterior Actor Paul Giamatti recently concluded an off-market transaction, selling...

Photo: Facebook: @Lenny Steinberg
News, Real Estate

Architecture Outlet Looks Inside Venice Home of Designer Lenny Steinberg

July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023

Steinberg’s Work Is Influenced by Local Landscape and Culture and Progressive Architects Renowned L.A. designer Lenny Steinberg recently spoke to...
News, Video

(Video) The Barbie Movie Was Filmed Here at Venice Beach

July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
Dining, Video

(Video) This Coffee Shop Is Right Next to Venice Beach

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Pink Flowers Cover Walls Along Rose Ave

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...

Photo: Theveniceplaceproject.com
News, Real Estate

(Gallery) This Is What the “Venice Place” Apartments, Hotel and Offices Will Look Like

July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023

The Low-Rise Structures Comprises a Boutique Hotel, Apartments and Office Space on Abbot Kinney Blvd The final hurdle has been...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Remodeled 13-Unit Apartment Building in Mar Vista on Market for $6M

July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023

Upgrades Include In-Unit Washer/Dryers, Flooring, New Appliances and New Kitchen Countertops By Zach Armstrong At 12240 Pacific Ave, the location...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Penthouse Condo in Marina del Rey On Market for $1.85 Million

July 7, 2023

July 7, 2023

Its Design Includes Walnut Cabinets, Neolith Stone Countertops, and Viking Appliances Located in the Marina Arts District, this penthouse condo...
Dining, Video

(Video) Mr. Exotix Serves Exotic Snacks in Venice

July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023

Mr. Exotix is serving exotic snacks usually not found in your typical U.S. grocery or convenience store. @yovenicenews Mr. Exotix...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mediterranean Marina del Rey Home on Market For $3.7M

July 3, 2023

July 3, 2023

The First Floor Boasts a Private Suite and a Bonus Kitchen Situated in the esteemed Silver Strand community, this three-story...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two-Unit Condo on Market For $3M

July 2, 2023

July 2, 2023

Walking Out of the Living Room Onto the Beach Creates a Coastal Connection This contemporary style condo, a two-unit building...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

News Segment Tours Inside Simpsons’ Writers Venice Home “The Tectonic House”

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Torqued Geometric Shapes, Corrugated Steel and Cement Board Are Throughout the Property By Zach Armstrong California Live’s Jessica Vilchis of...
News, Video

(Video) Learn To Grow and Source Food Sustainably at This Venice Garden

June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023

At Cook’s Garden are workshops and classes on gardening, or you can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. @yovenicenews This...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

(Survey) Where Are You Going On Vacation This Summer?

June 27, 2023

June 27, 2023

 We want to know what Venice’s locals are up to this vacation season. By Zach Armstrong May gray seems to...
News, Video

(Video) Footage Shows Scene Around Bus Driver Stabbing

June 27, 2023

June 27, 2023

Footage posted on the information sharing and public safety website Citizen shows what the scene was like during the incident...

