(Video) Step Inside This $5M Home on Vernon Ave.

This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach.
@yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the market. #venice #venicebeach #realestate #mansion #luxury #luxuryhomes #home #fyp #california ♬ Summer – Croquet Club
This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach.
@yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the market. #venice #venicebeach #realestate #mansion #luxury #luxuryhomes #home #fyp #california ♬ Summer – Croquet Club
Nestled on a 3,100-Square-Foot Plot, the Residence Boasts a Black Exterior Actor Paul Giamatti recently concluded an off-market transaction, selling...
Steinberg’s Work Is Influenced by Local Landscape and Culture and Progressive Architects Renowned L.A. designer Lenny Steinberg recently spoke to...
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...
July 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Low-Rise Structures Comprises a Boutique Hotel, Apartments and Office Space on Abbot Kinney Blvd The final hurdle has been...
July 7, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Upgrades Include In-Unit Washer/Dryers, Flooring, New Appliances and New Kitchen Countertops By Zach Armstrong At 12240 Pacific Ave, the location...
July 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Its Design Includes Walnut Cabinets, Neolith Stone Countertops, and Viking Appliances Located in the Marina Arts District, this penthouse condo...
July 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Mr. Exotix is serving exotic snacks usually not found in your typical U.S. grocery or convenience store. @yovenicenews Mr. Exotix...
July 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The First Floor Boasts a Private Suite and a Bonus Kitchen Situated in the esteemed Silver Strand community, this three-story...
July 2, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Walking Out of the Living Room Onto the Beach Creates a Coastal Connection This contemporary style condo, a two-unit building...
June 30, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Torqued Geometric Shapes, Corrugated Steel and Cement Board Are Throughout the Property By Zach Armstrong California Live’s Jessica Vilchis of...
June 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At Cook’s Garden are workshops and classes on gardening, or you can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. @yovenicenews This...
June 27, 2023 Zach Armstrong
We want to know what Venice’s locals are up to this vacation season. By Zach Armstrong May gray seems to...
June 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Footage posted on the information sharing and public safety website Citizen shows what the scene was like during the incident...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...Read more
This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...Read more