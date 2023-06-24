(Video) This Venice Property Would Cost You $26M

Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, this work/living space offers three lots for north of $26 million.
@yovenicenews Look at this $26M property on the market in Venice #realestate #commercialrealestate #venice #venicebeach #fyp ♬ Cute Kawaii – sxldi
June 23, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The 4,725 Sq Ft Structure Brought Several Firms Together By Zach Armstrong World.architects.com recently named a small office building at...
June 23, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice! @yovenicenews A homeless encampment...
June 21, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...
June 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...
June 19, 2023 Dolores Quintana
These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs. By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...
The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...
The Master Suite Has a Marble-Tiled Bath and an Oversized Shower This $3.5 million residence located at 12613 Brooklake St...
The Renowned CEO’s Solar Company Is Valued at More Than $4 Billion Christopher Hopper, a renowned advocate for clean energy...
June 15, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...
June 13, 2023 Juliet Lemar
A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
June 13, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...
June 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Community Corp. of Santa Monica marked its Venice expansion with this property acquisition. @yovenicenews This historic church could be...
June 12, 2023 Dolores Quintana
ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...
June 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
It Was Built by Riviera Property Group and Designed by Ames Ingham Located at 1065 Amoroso Place and priced at...
June 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Property Is Referred to as the “Nexus House” Known as the “Nexus House”, conceptualized by Woods + Dangaran AIA...
