(Video) This Venice Property Would Cost You $26M

Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, this work/living space offers three lots for north of $26 million.

@yovenicenews Look at this $26M property on the market in Venice #realestate #commercialrealestate #venice #venicebeach #fyp ♬ Cute Kawaii – sxldi
in Real Estate, Video
Photo: Loopnet.com
News, Real Estate

International Architect Outlet Names Venice Structure “U.S. Building of the Week”

June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023

The 4,725 Sq Ft Structure Brought Several Firms Together By Zach Armstrong World.architects.com recently named a small office building at...
Hard news, Video

(Video) Homeless Encampment Resident Shares Her Story

June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023

A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice! @yovenicenews A homeless encampment...
Activities, Culture, Food & Drink, Video

High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight

June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023

Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...
upbeat news, Video

(Video) Sunny Skies Bring Back Activity to Venice Beach

June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023

After May gray, beautiful blue skies have made things a little more lively at Venice Beach. @yovenicenews People are back...

Photo : Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs.  By Dolores Quintana The yearly update of California’s Income limits...
Real Estate, Video

Vacant Ramada Inn Set for Supportive Housing Sets Occupation Date

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

The Ramada Inn on Washington Pl was bought by the city for $10 million. @yovenicenews Vacant Hotel set for supportive...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$3.5M Home Provides 360-Degree Views of Beverly Hills to Marina del Rey

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

The Master Suite Has a Marble-Tiled Bath and an Oversized Shower This $3.5 million residence located at 12613 Brooklake St...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Clean Energy Trailblazer Buys Venice Home for $6.7M

June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023

The Renowned CEO’s Solar Company Is Valued at More Than $4 Billion Christopher Hopper, a renowned advocate for clean energy...
Dining, Video

(Video) Recap of the Inaugural Rosé on Rose Event

June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023

Rosé on Rose was a big success. Check out some of the highlights courtesy of SPIN PR Group. @yovenicenews Watch...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase

June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
Hard news, Video

(Video) Residents Speak With Traci Park Staffers on Homeless Encampment Relocations

June 13, 2023

June 13, 2023

During a meeting, locals spoke with Traci Park’s staff on encampments that have popped up in their neighborhood. @yovenicenews Residents...
News, Real Estate

(Video) This Historic Church Could Become Affordable Housing

June 12, 2023

June 12, 2023

The Community Corp. of Santa Monica marked its Venice expansion with this property acquisition. @yovenicenews This historic church could be...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee

June 12, 2023

June 12, 2023

ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of District...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Modern Farmhouse On Market for Over $3M

June 11, 2023

June 11, 2023

It Was Built by Riviera Property Group and Designed by Ames Ingham Located at 1065 Amoroso Place and priced at...

Photo: ENGEL&VOLKERS
News, Real Estate

Immersive Home Designed by Woods + Dangaran on Market for $9.8M

June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023

The Property Is Referred to as the “Nexus House” Known as the “Nexus House”, conceptualized by Woods + Dangaran AIA...

