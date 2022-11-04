November 4, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

$87,581,047.01: Candidate Rick Caruso on Pace to Smash All Spending Records in His Bid to Become Mayor of Los Angeles

Caruso overwhelming Bass nearly 10-1!

By Nick Antonicello

According to the LA Ethics Commission as of October 31st, billionaire developer Rick Caruso has spent over $90 million dollars, mostly his own fortune and is on pace to exceed the $100 million dollar total by Election Day, November 8th.

The newly minted Democrat, sometimes independent and former Republican has already spent $92,272,088, with roughly $1 million dollars cash on hand.

In comparison, US Representative Karen Bass, the longtime liberal Democratic leader in Congress who was vetted for both vice-president and a cabinet position has raised just $6,789,328 and has expenditures of $8.1 million with roughly $1.1 million cash on hand and has received $2.3 million in city matching funds placing her total fundraising at $9 million dollars.

Because Caruso has largely self-funded his campaign, he has rejected LA’s matching fund program.

With less than a week to go, in reaction to the spending avalanche by Caruso, Bass has lined up some political heavyweights supporting her candidacy including Vermont US Senator Bernie Sanders who appeared at a recent rally, President Joe Biden who appeared in one her television spots as well as former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

The campaign has taken on the theme of change versus the status quo, insider versus outsider as Caruso assumes the mantle of the change candidate and outsider while Bass sees it as “them versus us” with the former California Assembly Speaker stressing her coalition of working families, union members, African-Americans and Latinos as she seeks to become the first black mayor since Tom Bradley. Caruso, who runs as a Democrat has spent large sums of money pushing that narrative, as he now states he is unquestionably pro-choice despite his long ties to the Catholic Church here in LA County.

Caruso has pointedly distanced himself from any political comparisons to former President Donald Trump, despite the similarities as billionaire builders who have been part of the political process in more ways than one for decades with Trump in New York City and Caruso here in Los Angeles.

In Bass, who worked her way to the halls of Congress from a not-for-profit community advocate and organizer, finds herself in this David & Goliath contest in a city where Democrats are the predominant majority but issues like homelessness have questioned the direction of Los Angeles and if an outsider/businessman is what the doctor ordered.

Caruso’s gargantuan ad purchase across cable and broadcast television cannot be matched or even remotely competitive in these final days and further complicating the Bass campaign has been the USC scandal in which the candidate finds herself in a similar scenario that saw longtime political insider and LA Council member Mark Ridley-Thomas indicted on federal corruption charges. While Bass is not a target in any new probe, the issue of free tuition for an elected official in wake of the Ridley-Thomas debacle has allowed Caruso to use the issue of scandal and corruption to his favor in his ads and messaging.

Caruso has indicated he will not draw a mayor’s salary, the same way Trump did not accept his presidential salary during his term of office. Caruso’s homelessness plan has been seen as more substantial than the one offered by Bass and a saturation ad purchase by the billionaire developer points out the Los Angeles Times prefers his plan even though they endorsed Bass in what is the only real issue on the minds of most voters.

Many see the race as a rerun of former Mayor Richard Riordan’s win in 1993 when he ran under the slogan, “Tough enough to turn LA around,” but others believe the demographics of 1993 and today are much different and that favors Bass who despite being massively outspent in the June Primary captured just a shade over 43% of the vote. Others say had not Caruso invested some $45 million in the primary, Bass would have won the race on the first ballot.

In that June Primary, Bass bested Caruso here in Venice, despite the support given to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and CD-11 and council hopeful Traci Park, the two law and order, right of center Democrats

While Caruso has never held public office, he has deep roots in LA and his personal wealth and fortune are unmatched and without peer in political circles. His heading of the LA Police Commission, his long involvement with USC and proposals to hire more cops, firefighters and sanitation workers is a message of political clarity while Bass has offered an optimistic version of LA lacking any real detail or specifics.

The race seems to be a toss-up, but most observers see Caruso surging in the final days and his overwhelming media buy and message the clear difference in a race where he has never held public office, and is borrowing the “businessman/builder” reasoning for election we all saw in the 2016 presidential race between Trump and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who is covering the race for Mayor of Los Angeles and how it effects the neighborhood of Venice. Have a take or tip on the race? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
Opinion

“Ten Takes” to Watch as CCD-11 Hopefuls Park & Darling Close out the Campaign in a Mad Dash to the Finish Line!

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello And after some sixteen months of posturing, positioning and intensive campaigning be it door to door, shaking...

This is the current state of Lincoln Boulevard and Flower Avenue as of Friday, October 29th. This is building has no entrance in front and has to be accessed in the back by the tenant. Photos: Nick Antonicello
Opinion

Column: The Plight of Ownership at Flower Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard!

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Daniel Saparzadeh, who heads Hypericum Properties that owns the struggling structure at Lincoln & Flower that is...
Opinion

Column: Who’s the ‘True’ Democrat in CD-11?

October 30, 2022

Read more
October 30, 2022

So who is the true Democrat in this race to succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11? While the campaign for city...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Tenant Support Could Tip the Political Scales in CD-11 Council Race

October 29, 2022

Read more
October 29, 2022

Darling pushes advocacy of renter’s rights over Park in tightly contested battle to succeed Mike Bonin! By Nick Antonicello In...
Opinion

Column: Money & Messaging That Is Persuasive and Memorable May Just Make Rick Caruso Our Next Mayor!

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Moving away from direct mail, Caruso saturates broadcast television with a more disciplined message that is resonating with an angry...

Photos: Nick Antonicello
Opinion

Column: The Flower Avenue Debacle: Five Years of Government Inaction & Failure!

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Exhausted by Mike Bonin’s indifference and LA City incompetence, tenants & homeowner look to incoming councilmember to end encampment! By...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Excess School Lands for Teacher Housing?

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Do voters want more teachers living in their communities, even if it means a little more...
Opinion

Column: Sparks Fly at South Brentwood Residents Association Council Forum

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

In one of the more animated and interesting forums in the race to succeed retiring Councilman Mike Bonin, the gloves...
Opinion

Column: What Next for LA?

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The ongoing racism scandal that has engulfed and swallowed city government whole could be an opportunity in...
Opinion

Column: Racist Remarks Have No Place in Politics or Government

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

The ugly side of our discourse rears its head once again! By Nick Antonicello Some thirty years ago Rodney King...
Opinion

Column: Candidates Darling & Park Move to the Center in CD-11 on the Issue of Homelessness

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

Recent mailings suggest a consensus, common sense approach as campaign intensifies in closing weeks! By Nick Antonicello While campaigns have...

The Flower Street encampment. Photo: Clark Brown.
News, Opinion

Column: Will the Flower Street Encampment at Lincoln Be Finally Cleaned, Cleared and Made Safe?

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

VNC Community Officer Clark Brown committed to removing Venice’s largest current street encampment. By Nick Antonicello Neighborhood Community Officer Clark...
Opinion

Column: The Sixty Million Dollar Man!

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

Caruso’s crushing ad buy obliterates all spending records by one candidate for the office of Mayor of LA By Nick...

Photo: Facebook (@lunaforsheriff).
Opinion

Column: The Endorsement Sham Belittles a Productive Dialogue in the Race for LA County Sheriff!

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

LA Times endorsement of Robert Luna is a farce, bordering on the political absurd! By Nick Antonicello Endorsements by newspapers...
Opinion

Column: Independent Expenditures Committee Launched to Raise $300,000 for Park Effort in CD-11!

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A new Independent Expenditure Committee calling themselves “The Committee to elect Traci Park to fix Homelessness (ID#...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR