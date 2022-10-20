October 20, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Endless Summer Haven on the Sand

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del Mar. With a pool deck overlooking the coast, two ocean view restaurants, a beachside bistro and wellness spa, let Casa be your place to extend that summer feeling all year long.

in Video
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Festive Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 years

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Fall Adoption Drive at Local Animal Shelter

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Stolen Paintings to be Returned After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
News, Video

Housing Over Transportation, Veterans Speak Out During Biden’s Visit to VA

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Disabled Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
News, Video

Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open Now at Simon Meadow

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Real Estate, Video

Safety Upgrades for Key Intersections Along Wilshire Blvd

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, Video

‘Tavern on Main’ Giving Sports Fans Over 20 Options for Viewing

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Food & Drink, Video

Taco Crawl with Danny Trejo Highlighting Westside Restaurants

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Upbeat Beat, Video

‘League of Originals’ Artist Event Showcases Local Brands in Venice

October 5, 2022

Read more
October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
News, Video

Chevy Takes Over Electric Avenue For EV Test Drive Event in Venice

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Real Estate, Video

Mixed-use Apartments Replacing Chipotle Under Review

October 3, 2022

Read more
October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Charity, Video

The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

Read more
September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Food & Drink, Video

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

Read more
September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR