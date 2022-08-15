Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover.
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover.
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
August 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”
August 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
Getting to Know Local Organizations at National Night Out Event
The first Tuesday of August is ‘National Night Out’ , a community block party event to meet your local law...
Help Protect Our Local Environment by Volunteering With Heal The Bay
Learn how to protect our environment, advocate for clean water, reduce plastic pollution, and take climate action by volunteering with...
Increase in Pet-Related Citations at Local Beaches
August 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Citations for people bringing their pets to local beaches have increased in recent months. Learn more in this video made...
‘Superpedestrian’ Introduces New Seated E-Scooter Option: YO! Venice Show – August 8th, 2022
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Police Search For Robbery Suspect On Lincoln Ave And Vernon Ave * ‘Superpedestrian’...
Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete
August 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing
August 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...
Updating Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement?
August 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...
Venice Boulevard Mixed-use Development Nearly Complete
August 5, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...
Local Youth Baseball Team Wins Easton Elite World Series
August 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly losing their head coach to a heart attack local youth baseball team Top Level won the Easton Elite...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
