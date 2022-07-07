The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden.
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden.
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Tavern on Main Reopens!
July 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Soft opening hours in place until July 8 By Dolores Quintana Tavern on Main, formerly Rick’s Tavern on Main, has...
Venice Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes
July 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean: YO! Venice Show – July 4th, 2022
July 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Private Driveway To Be Renamed in Honor of Late Actor Orson Bean *...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions
Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...
Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice
Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to...
Venice Steakhouse Offering Summer Grill Kits
American Beauty’s grill kits available through Labor Day Bring the steakhouse to the barbeque with grill kits from a popular...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum
June 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
June 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX: YO! Venice Show – June 27th, 2022
June 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Jetpack Mystery Object Spotted Flying By Pilot Near LAX* L.A City Council...
The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
