June 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

The Yo! Venice Interview: Kevin McGurk for LA County Judge

By Nick Antonicello 

With so much time in court litigating both criminal and civil cases, the position of public defender would be a natural stepping stone to the bench. But that has not been the case here in LA County and former 9-year Venice resident Kevin McGurk wants to change all that on Tuesday, June 7th

A resident of Long Beach, with his wife, also a public defender and daughters, judicial candidate Kevin T. McGurk is a lifetime civil servant who describes himself as having a “strong aptitude for independence and fast paced learning.” 

A graduate of the University of Colorado with a BA in Political Science, McGurk was active in student government and a board member for the University Memorial Center. McGurk received his law degree at Indiana University in 2004 and was a medalist in the Sherman Minton Moot Court competition as well as a member of the Indiana Journal of Global Legal Studies. 

After law school McGurk spent time in Thailand teaching English as a second language (ESL) to children of all ages as well as an instructor in conversational English. 

McGurk joined the LA Public Defender’s Office in July of 2005 providing legal representation for thousands of indigent clients facing criminal prosecution and tried over 50 criminal trials to verdict, encompassing violations of the Penal, Health, Safety and Vehicle codes. 

McGurk currently represents over 50 clients on open matters including homicides and violent felony cases. 

A member of the California Bar, we talked about his campaign and why he believes he would be an added-value to the public as a judge for LA County. 

WHY ARE YOU RUNNING? 

“I’m running to try to, and blend the requisite experience and the right experience.” 

“Requisite in that I’ve been trying serious cases in a felony rotation for thirteen years, while being a public defender for 17 years and I’ve been rated well qualified by the LA Bar Association.” 

McGurk noted the state of California embraces alternatives to incarceration such as programs to deal with the root causes of criminal conduct such as mental illness and substance abuse. McGurk stressed that LA County has an “implementation problem” in that many courts are “applying the law of five years ago” as opposed to today. 

McGurk also noted a severe COVID-19 backlog, and McGurk believes we need judges that are “seasoned, fair minded, and pragmatic” jurists moving forward. 

THE CASE FOR A VOLUNTEER JURY POOL:

The candidate, while understanding the burden to jury service, summarily rejected the notion of an all-volunteer jury pool. 

McGurk explained jurors are chosen through various ways such as DMV, voter registration and tax returns to compile a more diverse jury. 

“Each trial is different. Each court room does it differently. Fair and impartial is important.” 

“We need the broadest possible pool. “ 

McGurk also noted most trials are three-days to two weeks and believes employers should be mandated to pay for lost time due to jury service. 

WHAT ARE THE QUALITIES OF A GOOD JUDGE? 

“Experience, temperament and integrity.” 

McGurk states the judge is a “manager” of that court room. That judge needs to understand the law. “Prepared and efficient, and treat all with respect.” 

“Judges lease a courtroom, with no option to buy,” noted the judicial hopeful. 

McGurk emphasized “respect to the courtroom staff and using a baseline temperament within this adversarial system.” 

McGurk says the process must be mediated while explaining the rulings as a foundation of jurist excellence. 

“Use discretion to be more pragmatic,” offered McGurk.

SHOULD JUDGES BE ELECTED OR APPOINTED? 

McGurk, who has raised some $21,000 for this six-year term admitted he didn’t even know the exact salary for the position demonstrating a true need to continue to serve the public in this new, elected capacity. 

McGurk stated he felt the campaign process is different from other elected positions since he cannot comment on issues that could effect his tenure should he be elected. 

McGurk stated there was a “inside baseball quality” to the process and that he has used his personal Rolodex of sorts to spread the word while meeting with various groups political and alike to secure endorsements for his campaign. 

He even has signs here in Venice being posted by former neighbors who support his efforts. 

The McGurk campaign can be accessed online at www.McGurkForJudge.com

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the many races in Tuesday’s June 7th Primary and as they effect the neighborhood and community of Venice. He can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion, Real Estate

Population Loss: New Era or Pandemic Glitch?

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist The numbers suggest a major change is underway in California. It would take a Nostradamus to...
Opinion

Column: Down the Stretch They Come

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

By Nick Antonicello  A “manufactured narrative” in this race to succeed outgoing,  “lame duck” Councilmember Mike Bonin is that certain...

Photo: nickmelvoin.com
Education, Opinion

Interview: LAUSD School Member Nick Melvoin. The Teacher That Puts Kids First!

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Nick Antonicello If you didn’t know any better, you would think LA school board member Nick Melvoin was twenty-points...
Opinion

Keeping Kids Safe in Wake of the Tragedy of Uvalde, Texas

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In wake of the shootings that occurred in Uvalde, Texas I reached out to Allison Holdorff-Polhill, a...
Opinion

Column: MAYOR ROBERT PULLEN-MILES, THE BEST CHOICE FOR VENICE REPRESENTING IN SACRAMENTO!

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Lawndale Mayor uniquely qualified to succeed Autumn Burke in the California General Assembly By Nick Antonicello  On Tuesday June 7th voters...
Opinion

Yo! Venice Sits Down With CD-11 Conservative Mat Smith About Homelessness, Rising Crime and the Quality-of-Life Conditions in Venice and Beyond!

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

By Nick Antonicello  It was only appropriate that Yo! Venice speak with CD-11 council hopeful Mat Smith over the long...
Opinion

Column: “True” Democrat?

May 30, 2022

Read more
May 30, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Just what is a “true” Democrat?  It’s an interesting question in a non-partisan council contest where attorney...
Opinion

Column: Productive Public Safety Over Party Politics and Partisan Ways! Why LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Deserves Another Four Years!

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Is there a Democratic or Republican way to reduce homeless encampments and fight rising crime? Does politics...
Opinion

Yo! Venice Sits With California State Senate Candidate Joe Lisuzzo (R)

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Name:   Joe LisuzzoResidence:  Los Angeles, 90035  (CA Senate District 28) Office sought: State Senate Representative for L.A.’s...
Opinion

Opinion: Move Over Mike Bonin

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

By Nick Antonicello It is sad the lengths outgoing and retiring Councilman Mike Bonin will go to stick his finger...
Opinion

​​Doubt Removed: Oil Refiners Gouging Us

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist There was some room for doubt back in February, when gasoline prices rose precipitously: Until the...
Opinion

Enough Is Enough: Mayoral Candidate Mel Wilson, CD-11 Hopefuls Holdorff-Polhill & Lloyd Visit Conditions at Centennial Park

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

All three call for “Real Data Reform” to solve the homeless equation here in Venice! By Nick Antonicello An unusual...
Opinion

Column: Stop It? How About Telling the Truth Greg Good?

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Nothing “good” about greg’s record when it comes to rampant homelessness and rising crime in Venice and the rest of...
Opinion

Is the Big Housing Crunch Mostly Fiction?

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist In some parts of California, there is definitely a housing crunch: small supplies of homes for...
Opinion

Next Mayor of Los Angeles: Why Steve Soboroff Endorses Karen Bass

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By  Steve Soboroff I have lived in Los Angeles for more than fifty years, and other than for Dick Riordan,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR