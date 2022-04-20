April 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.

Column: Council Candidate Mike Newhouse Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Eliminate Street Homelessness by Clearing Encampments in 30-Days of Assuming Office!

By Nick Antonicello

Finally.

A candidate with a plan to cure the ills of homelessness here in Venice and the rest of CD-11.

It’s about time.

For Mike Newhouse, supporting existing resources and proven, yet ignored strategies is at the core of his plan to get the homeless off the streets in 30-days of assuming office  should he succeed outgoing Councilman Mike Bonin in the all-important June 7th Primary.

At the core of Newhouse’s proposal is prioritizing “mental health, detox and addiction services” while making these critical services the cornerstone of effectively ending street homelessness here in CD-11.

Newhouse is proposing 30-day notices from posting notifications on Day-1 through the Day-30 clearance that will be headed by emergency outreach teams consisting of social workers, mental health workers and addiction counselors and other medical staff, not law enforcement.

The goal is to provide detox and addiction recovery solutions as well as mental health services and shelter, as that term is defined and as is required under the Jones and Boise settlements.

According to Newhouse, these “brick and mortar” shelters will consist of fully staffed, permanent supportive housing as well as pop-up shelters, as provided in disaster situations by the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA), pallet homes, as well as safe camping areas for “park functional” vehicles with the appropriate dumping services until permanent homes come online through HHH funding.

“It’s time for a serious proposal minus the political rhetoric by others that just doesn’t solve the problem,” offered the Venice resident, homeowners, husband and father.

Newhouse said funding for addiction services can be provided through the utilization of private and public treatment facilities and if those patients are a danger to themselves or others, we will utilize the California Welfare & Institutions Code 5150 and 5120 to ensure real treatment access.

“These options are humane, underutilized and often necessary in protecting the mentally ill from harming themselves or others.”

Those now sheltered will be assigned their own outreach worker who will provide the daily monitoring to assist them to make a successful recovery to society according to Newhouse.

There will be no timeline on this treatment as some will recover more quickly than others.

“We will not sentence people to a return to the streets, nor make communities continue to live with the consequences of homelessness in our neighborhoods,” offered Newhouse.

Newhouse stressed the use of existing city, county and state funds while seeking federal assistance as well.

One difference with the Newhouse plan is the decision to seek out private funding too.

“LA is home to countless, progressive multi-millionaires and several billionaires, and elected officials should lobby this untapped resource, as there are many with the clout and connections to help solve one of the most serious public health crises of our time,” noted the private businessman with two decades of volunteer service to his community of Venice and the rest of the Westside.

Newhouse noted that roughly 70,000 homeless individuals reside on the streets LA and the county and that city government has appropriated $1 billion dollars to fight a problem municipal officials are clearly losing.

According to Newhouse, there has been a 133% increase in homelessness between 2015 and 2020 here in LA, while other cities have experienced decreases in their homeless population.

UNDERSTANDING THE PROBLEM:

Newhouse notes that as home to Silicon Beach, some of the most sophisticated data analytics talent are within the district, yet CD-11 does not employ the “data-driven strategies” that other municipalities are currently deploying.

Newhouse is proposing real “by person” data and real-time mapping, that will identify who is homeless and why.

“We can connect people with the support that they need on a real-time, individualized basis.”

CONSTRUCT SAFE PARKING AND SAFE CAMPING PROGRAMS FOR THE HOMELESS:

39% of all homeless in LA County live in cars and recreational vehicles and current availability is approximately 150 spaces. Newhouse stressed that safe parking spaces will be part of the menu of solutions for the homeless community.

“Many California cities have operated safe camping programs and there is no reason not to offer the same here in CD-11.”

ELIMINATE THE ENCAMPMENTS:

Newhouse believes offering a true timeline for ending street living will change the notion that random encampments can continue in the current, third-world conditions.

The deployment of emergency outreach teams consisting of the appropriate professional skill set will help determine root causes of homelessness and that particular individual’s case says Newhouse.

By Day-30, individuals will be either housed, sheltered or given the opportunity to camp in clean and regulated parking locations as another alternative to unhoused options as providing permanent solutions becomes more apparent.

CREATIVE HOUSING OPTIONS FOR THOSE UNHOUSED:

With construction costs now over $800,000 per unit, Newhouse is suggesting more “out-of-the-box” ideas such as shared housing, the repurposing of vacant public buildings, emergency FEMA style shelters, as well as rapid rehousing using vouchers and other subsidies.

“We need to focus on building transitional and affordable housing as well as semi-private shelters that include mental health services too.”

Newhouse believes not every homeless individual needs permanent supportive housing and points to economic instability as another cause of the problem.

Newhouse is also a supporter of family reunification as another option to get people back on their feet with the assistance of loved ones.

TIME TO KEEP THE PROMISE OF CURING THIS COMPLEX ISSUE OF HOMELESSNESS:

Newhouse believes too many “broken promises” have been made about the construction of affordable housing to solve this ongoing crisis.

“I promise residents that we will maintain the sidewalks around any location where services are provided. At the end of the day we need to restore trust by honoring our commitments.”

REGIONAL HEALTH DEPARTMENTS NOW:

Newhouse also will invest in independent, regional health departments.

Newhouse also endorses the creation of a LA City Health Department.

Newhouse believes this is a priority moving forward should he be successful come the June 7th Primary where many believe a runoff is probable between the first and second-place finishers.

Newhouse will also lobby for state and federal funding to reach these public policy goals and objectives.

“We need to be bold now.”

Many believe the current county health system is simply “too big and ineffective,” and an alternative route to care is essential for those unhoused according to the candidate.

“Ending rampant homelessness on our streets is the top priority of my community safety plan. With family in both military and law enforcement, I am well aware of the challenges they face. I am committed to safe streets and restoring the quality-of-life conditions we once all enjoyed. By all metrics, reported crime is up and homelessness can no longer be ignored. I believe my plan will work best to solve this crisis within our midst. It can be done and setting a timeline for solving the problem is not only essential, but doable. We can do this together.”

Over the past two decades Mike Newhouse has tirelessly served as a community advocate for Venice and the Westside.

A demonstrated problem-solver and consensus builder, Newhouse is dedicated to a positive and issue-oriented campaign in the era of Trumpism and the lack of confidence in the elected officials of today.

Born and raised in eastern LA County, Newhouse graduated magna cum laude from USC and earned his law degree from the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College. A father with two school-age sons, Mike and his wife Ruthie, also an attorney are homeowners on Harrison Avenue in Venice.

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian who covers the political scene as it effects Venice. You can contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Rick Caruso speaking at a USC event in 2018. Photo: Flickr (@uscsppd).
Opinion

Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In a press conference held Monday in Marina Del Rey, L.A. City Attorney & Mayoral Candidate Mike...

Soni Lloyd Photo: Courtesy
News, Opinion

Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Venice HS Teacher, Union Rep and All-American Track Star makes the case for real change in CD-11 race to succeed...
Opinion

Independent Expenditures Committee Raises $550,000 in Support of Council Candidates Soto, Price and Good, KDL for Mayor, Opposing O’Farrell for Council!

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Column by Nick Antonicello According to the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, a political independent expenditures committee has raised $550,000 to...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Feuer Calls Caruso’s $10 Million in Loans to Campaign ‘A Charade That Evades the Spirit of L.a.’s Finance Laws’

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Feuer says Caruso’s strategy will require a special interest fundraising binge! By Nick Antonicello L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer last...

Actual view from a resident’s living room facing Centennial Park. They have asked for safety reasons to remain anonymous (Picture provided by resident).
Opinion

Column: What Would You do if This Was Your View?

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Drug deals, theft of property, fighting, fires and stationary RV’s are destroying this residential neighborhood and nobody is doing anything...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: NIMBYs Getting a Bad Rap

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Tom Elias Rarely has a major group of Californians suffered a less deserved rash of insults and attacks than...
Opinion

Runoff: Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles and Democratic Activist Tina Mckinnor Locked in Tight Battle to Succeed Autumn Burke!

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

Hawthorne Councilmember Angie Reyes-English, Venice Community Officer Nico Ruderman trail in special election results By Nick Antonicello It wasn’t the...

Photo: Facebook (@NewhouseForLA).
Opinion

Column: Venice Local Newhouse Amasses Over $200,000 in Contributions in Just Three Weeks in Battle to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11!

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Newhouse campaign displays impressive strength as well as a swell of endorsements & support in crowded primary field, seeks to...
Opinion

Column: Wild Finish in Four-Way Special Assembly Race

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

A run-off seems eminent, Venice local Nico Ruderman, Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles probable front-runners as the campaign comes to a...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

Column: “I Can Win This Race”

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Combat Veteran Mat Smith believes he has the right stuff to pull off the upset come June 7th Primary! Smith...

Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

Column: Political Grand-Standing Won’t Solve the Problem at Centennial Park

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Daily visitation at Venice Library decreased by increase in homeless encampments By Nick Antonicello I live three blocks from the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
Opinion

Column: Assembly Challenger Nico Ruderman says ‘NO’ to Big Oil!

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Ruderman Campaign Exposes Pullen-Miles Reported Contribution from Chevron By Nick Antonicello Nico Ruderman, an assembly candidate in the special April...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?

by Nick Antonicello
April 21, 2022
0

By Nick Antonicello In a press conference held Monday in Marina Del Rey, L.A. City Attorney & Mayoral Candidate Mike...

Read more
Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.

Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones

April 21, 2022
LA IPA Fest Returns to Brennan’s
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.

LA IPA Fest Returns to Brennan’s

April 20, 2022
Column: Council Candidate Mike Newhouse Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Eliminate Street Homelessness by Clearing Encampments in 30-Days of Assuming Office!
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.

Column: Council Candidate Mike Newhouse Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Eliminate Street Homelessness by Clearing Encampments in 30-Days of Assuming Office!

April 21, 2022
Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 14, 2022

POPULAR

“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
Food & Drink

“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery

by Juliet Lemar
April 19, 2022
0

STōK Cold Brew and DK's Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...

Read more
Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?

April 21, 2022
East Venice Neighborhood Association Will Hold CD11 Candidate Forum
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
News

East Venice Neighborhood Association Will Hold CD11 Candidate Forum

April 18, 2022
Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Brandon Neal, Victim of Venice Shooting Is Remembered Loved Ones

April 21, 2022
Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”
LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Column: “We Need A Working-Class Minority Voice That Is Centered For The Rest Are Just More Of The Same.”

April 18, 2022