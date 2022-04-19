STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee Day. Free donuts and coffee will be available at the “Awake & Bake” event happening on the infamous 4/20.
“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery
STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee Day. Free donuts and coffee will be available at the “Awake & Bake” event happening on the infamous 4/20.
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market
April 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey
April 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks By Dolores Quintana PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated...
LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics
April 13, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...
Venice Mexican Restaurant Expands to Silver Lake
April 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
De Buena Planta crew opens restaurant in Silver Lake By Dolores Quintana Venice’s De Buena Planta restaurant has already opened...
It’s Tangerine Season!
April 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Palms Vietnamese Restaurant Burglarized
March 31, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Phorage suffers break in over weekend By Dolores Quintana Phorage LA, the locally sourced Vietnamese restaurant at 3300 Overland Boulevard...
Venice Chef Creates Oscar Party Menu
March 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Felix’s Evan Funke joins the ranks of Thomas Keller, Wolfgang Puck and more in honor By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan...
Cooking With Bok Choy
March 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...
The Win~Dow Expanding Again
March 24, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Venice-based burger spot coming to San Pedro By Dolores Quintana Venice based restaurant The Win~Dow will be coming soon to...
Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!
March 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Kale of All Kinds
March 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
March 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Cage Free or Free Range?
March 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location
March 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant offers a fully gluten free menu...
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
