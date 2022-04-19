April 20, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery

STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee Day. Free donuts and coffee will be available at the “Awake & Bake” event happening on the infamous 4/20.
What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
Dining, Food & Drink

PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey

April 14, 2022

April 14, 2022

100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks By Dolores Quintana PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Photo: Facebook (@debuenaplantavenice).
Dining, Food & Drink

Venice Mexican Restaurant Expands to Silver Lake

April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022

De Buena Planta crew opens restaurant in Silver Lake By Dolores Quintana Venice’s De Buena Planta restaurant has already opened...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...

Photo: Instagram (@phoragela).
Crime, Dining, Food & Drink

Palms Vietnamese Restaurant Burglarized

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Phorage suffers break in over weekend By Dolores Quintana Phorage LA, the locally sourced Vietnamese restaurant at 3300 Overland Boulevard...

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink

Venice Chef Creates Oscar Party Menu

March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022

Felix’s Evan Funke joins the ranks of Thomas Keller, Wolfgang Puck and more in honor By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan...
Food & Drink, Video

Cooking With Bok Choy

March 30, 2022

March 30, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to quickly cook up Bok Choy from a local farmer..Video...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink

The Win~Dow Expanding Again

March 24, 2022

March 24, 2022

Venice-based burger spot coming to San Pedro By Dolores Quintana Venice based restaurant The Win~Dow will be coming soon to...
Food & Drink, Video

Tired of Potatoes? Try Root Veggies!

March 23, 2022

March 23, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we learned how to cook up three different kinds of root vegetables from...
Food & Drink, Video

Kale of All Kinds

March 16, 2022

March 16, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...
Food & Drink, Video

Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish

March 9, 2022

March 9, 2022

Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Food & Drink, Video

Cage Free or Free Range?

March 3, 2022

March 3, 2022

What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location

March 2, 2022

March 2, 2022

From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant  offers a fully gluten free menu...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...

