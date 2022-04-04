April 5, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@NewhouseForLA).

Column: Venice Local Newhouse Amasses Over $200,000 in Contributions in Just Three Weeks in Battle to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11!

Newhouse campaign displays impressive strength as well as a swell of endorsements & support in crowded primary field, seeks to remove homeless encampments from LA’s Neighborhoods as #1 concern!

By Nick Antonicello

Westside advocate, Land Use & Planning Attorney and Local Business Owner as well as  popular Venetian Mike Newhouse, announced his campaign – just 53 days ago – to replace Councilmember Mike Bonin in Los Angeles’ 11th City Council District has raised over $200,000 in just three weeks of active fundraising!

“I am humbled by the support our campaign has received from every corner of the 11th District,” Newhouse said. “It’s clear: Westside residents want results on homelessness, affordability, public safety, and the many other issues impacting our City – not more ineffective responses or empty promises. Our strong fundraising numbers are an early indicator that our message of employing common sense, urgency, and compassion to actually address these issues is resonating. We can – and will – renew the Westside, together.”

Newhouse, a Venice homeowner, husband and father of two school-age sons has been a community advocate districtwide for over two decades, and has made removing the homeless off the streets with dignity and humanity the #1 priority and the only true campaign promise to taxpayers, residents, seniors and the business community.

A former two-term president of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org), Newhouse enjoys broad local support here in Venice as well as across the district because of his long volunteer efforts in this grass roots movement of local councils and as founder of the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils or WRAC, where he served as chair.

Married to his wife Ruthie, also an attorney, the Harrison Avenue couple have long been active and involved in Venice which has served as a proving ground to his ability to “listen, learn and respond” with solutions that work and avoiding the rhetoric and failed policies of the past.

A registered Democrat, Newhouse has positioned himself as a “consensus builder” with a track of record of fixing problems and listening to the concerns of taxpayers and building the necessary coalitions legislatively that are required for the true change voters seek on June 7th.

Some have referred to Newhouse as the true adult in the room.

Newhouse rejects the bombastic rancor of others and seeks a sober and settling dialogue that creates a “win-win” solution for the neighborhoods he will represent and the community-at-large.

Newhouse has already been reaching out to potential colleagues and allies on the LA City Council to build support for his platform as well as meeting with LA’s Police Chief to discuss the issue of rampant homelessness and rising crime.

Newhouse pledges to work with the next mayor whomever that may be so that the primary issue of homelessness is addressed and successfully resolved.

Creating new housing, ending encampments on our city streets and residential neighborhoods, public spaces and parcels as well as repairing our local infrastructure like sidewalks and curbs are priorities Newhouse intends to tackle as our local community council member.

Newhouse believes while government may be downtown, his time and effort will be in the communities and neighborhoods of Venice, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Westchester, Mar Vista and the rest of CD-11.

Newhouse has stressed “common sense” and “moderation” in this race and is avoiding the extreme partisan rhetoric of both the left and right as he believes most Angelenos are results-driven citizens who believe there is no liberal or conservative way to clean streets, fight crime or end homelessness.

“Proven policy, not partisanship or petty politics.”  

Newhouse pledges to be a voice for all residents and will engage all citizens in offering solutions that work and focusing in on the issues Angelenos really want to talk about.

For more information about the Newhouse campaign, visit www.NewhouseforLA.com or e-mail him at info@NewhouseForLA.com

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the CD-11 race. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council. He can be reached at 310-621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Column: Wild Finish in Four-Way Special Assembly Race

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

A run-off seems eminent, Venice local Nico Ruderman, Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles probable front-runners as the campaign comes to a...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

Column: “I Can Win This Race”

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Combat Veteran Mat Smith believes he has the right stuff to pull off the upset come June 7th Primary! Smith...

Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

Column: Political Grand-Standing Won’t Solve the Problem at Centennial Park

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Daily visitation at Venice Library decreased by increase in homeless encampments By Nick Antonicello I live three blocks from the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

March 24, 2022

Read more
March 24, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
Opinion

Column: Assembly Challenger Nico Ruderman says ‘NO’ to Big Oil!

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Ruderman Campaign Exposes Pullen-Miles Reported Contribution from Chevron By Nick Antonicello Nico Ruderman, an assembly candidate in the special April...

Mike Newhouse pictured with his family. Photo: Courtesy Mike Newhouse.
News, Opinion

Column: Santa Monica Police Officers Association Endorse Mike Newhouse for CD11

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Those dealing first-hand with Los Angeles’s homeless policies know who can clean up the mess! By Nick Antonicello The Santa...
Opinion

Column: Changing Demographics, Rampant Homelessness, Rising Crime, the Bonin Recall and Pandemic Conditions Has Venice With New Clout & Influence With a New Seat at the Political Table!

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Former US Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm of New York, a 1972 candidate for president said that if “they...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...

Craig Brill and a canine friend. Photo: Courtesy
Opinion

Column: Man Versus Machine

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Independent candidate Craig Brill takes on the expense and bureaucracy of LA County Government! Most Angelenos have no idea what...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
News, Opinion

Column: Venice’s Favorite Son

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...

Centennial Park in Venice. Photo: Nick Antonicello
Opinion

Column: Centennial Park Conditions Swell to Unconscionable Consequences at Venice Library!

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

CD-11, Bonin, Venice Neighborhood Council, LA County all ineffective in cleaning up this mess that is now expanding and spreading!...

Joe Buscaino. Photo: Official.
News, Opinion

Yo! Venice Goes “One on One” with Mayoral Hopeful Joe Buscaino!

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello, Yo! Venice Columnist Councilman Joe Buscaino sat down with Yo! Venice to discuss the issues important to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR