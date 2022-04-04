Column: Venice Local Newhouse Amasses Over $200,000 in Contributions in Just Three Weeks in Battle to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11!

Newhouse campaign displays impressive strength as well as a swell of endorsements & support in crowded primary field, seeks to remove homeless encampments from LA’s Neighborhoods as #1 concern!

By Nick Antonicello

Westside advocate, Land Use & Planning Attorney and Local Business Owner as well as popular Venetian Mike Newhouse, announced his campaign – just 53 days ago – to replace Councilmember Mike Bonin in Los Angeles’ 11th City Council District has raised over $200,000 in just three weeks of active fundraising!

“I am humbled by the support our campaign has received from every corner of the 11th District,” Newhouse said. “It’s clear: Westside residents want results on homelessness, affordability, public safety, and the many other issues impacting our City – not more ineffective responses or empty promises. Our strong fundraising numbers are an early indicator that our message of employing common sense, urgency, and compassion to actually address these issues is resonating. We can – and will – renew the Westside, together.”

Newhouse, a Venice homeowner, husband and father of two school-age sons has been a community advocate districtwide for over two decades, and has made removing the homeless off the streets with dignity and humanity the #1 priority and the only true campaign promise to taxpayers, residents, seniors and the business community.

A former two-term president of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org), Newhouse enjoys broad local support here in Venice as well as across the district because of his long volunteer efforts in this grass roots movement of local councils and as founder of the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils or WRAC, where he served as chair.

Married to his wife Ruthie, also an attorney, the Harrison Avenue couple have long been active and involved in Venice which has served as a proving ground to his ability to “listen, learn and respond” with solutions that work and avoiding the rhetoric and failed policies of the past.

A registered Democrat, Newhouse has positioned himself as a “consensus builder” with a track of record of fixing problems and listening to the concerns of taxpayers and building the necessary coalitions legislatively that are required for the true change voters seek on June 7th.

Some have referred to Newhouse as the true adult in the room.

Newhouse rejects the bombastic rancor of others and seeks a sober and settling dialogue that creates a “win-win” solution for the neighborhoods he will represent and the community-at-large.

Newhouse has already been reaching out to potential colleagues and allies on the LA City Council to build support for his platform as well as meeting with LA’s Police Chief to discuss the issue of rampant homelessness and rising crime.

Newhouse pledges to work with the next mayor whomever that may be so that the primary issue of homelessness is addressed and successfully resolved.

Creating new housing, ending encampments on our city streets and residential neighborhoods, public spaces and parcels as well as repairing our local infrastructure like sidewalks and curbs are priorities Newhouse intends to tackle as our local community council member.

Newhouse believes while government may be downtown, his time and effort will be in the communities and neighborhoods of Venice, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Westchester, Mar Vista and the rest of CD-11.

Newhouse has stressed “common sense” and “moderation” in this race and is avoiding the extreme partisan rhetoric of both the left and right as he believes most Angelenos are results-driven citizens who believe there is no liberal or conservative way to clean streets, fight crime or end homelessness.

“Proven policy, not partisanship or petty politics.”

Newhouse pledges to be a voice for all residents and will engage all citizens in offering solutions that work and focusing in on the issues Angelenos really want to talk about.

For more information about the Newhouse campaign, visit www.NewhouseforLA.com or e-mail him at info@NewhouseForLA.com

Nick Antonicello is a longtime Venetian covering the CD-11 race. A member of the Outreach and Oceanfront Walk Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council. He can be reached at 310-621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com