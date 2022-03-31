March 31, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram (@phoragela).

Palms Vietnamese Restaurant Burglarized

Phorage suffers break in over weekend

By Dolores Quintana

Phorage LA, the locally sourced Vietnamese restaurant at 3300 Overland Boulevard in Palms, was burglarized overnight recently. 

The break-in was discovered on March 19 according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page. The post said that thankfully no one was injured and that they were still open for take-out and delivery of their delicious dishes. Unfortunately, they can no longer accept cash, as the post said, “for obvious reasons.” 

The post from the chef emphasized that their crew was in good spirits and staying positive despite the damage to the location. 

Phorage is a local favorite and serves Pho, Banh Mi, vermicelli and noodle dishes, claypot Jidori Chicken and eggplant and crispy tofu, broken rice and small bites, which include Imperial rolls, vegetarian rolls and Mary’s fish sauce wings. The restaurant has catering options as well.

