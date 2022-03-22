Interview With Santa Monica-Based AI Entrepreneur Nektar Baziotis

Below is a brief interview with Nektar Baziotis, co-founder and CEO of Apogee information Systems Luxembourg, President of ENKI Inc. Santa Monica California, and the person who inspired Icarus AI E-Learning.

When did you begin this project?

In 2002, Markos Giannopoulos (CTO) and I began designing and programming websites for our first clients and started Apogee was in 2005. We quickly expanded our offer to include custom software solutions for our clients. We eventually signed contracts all over Europe in the private and public sectors and have offices in Thessaloniki, Greece, Barcelona, Spain, and Luxembourg. Our B2B clients are in over 27 countries.

During this time, I have dreamed of creating an e-learning system providing objective knowledge, customized according to individual needs. In 2019, we launched the beta of that dream, Icarus AI E-Learning. We could only dream when we started that AI will start being what it stands for, and not just matching algorithms and an interpretation of big data analytics. My dream was to understand more the individual needs of the student, but also the teacher and provide significant cognitive tools to evolve.

Why did you decide to create Icarus AI?

Once I read: “The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth – JFK”

I have been dreaming of creating an e-learning system powered by AI for a long time. I believe we must prepare the next generation to lead us. We know they have the potential to create a better future. I believe that e-learning is one of the best tools in our arsenal to equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful.

We can reach remote locations and provide equal opportunities in education to all. AI has proven its advantages and value-added in many fields, including computer science, finance, and medicine. I want to take the power of AI and combine it with e-learning to create a superior online learning system.

Tell me about some of the features of Icarus AI?

Icarus AI is an innovative and adaptable AI-based e-learning system. By utilizing the power of Artificial Intelligence, Icarus allows users to adapt their e-learning experience to suit their needs. Icarus possesses a host of tools that serve to benefit educators and students. Icarus AI offers users an intelligent interface and multi-lingual support in addition to auxiliary learning materials to complement their knowledge. With features that include profile monitoring, performance analytics, advanced course authoring, and video indexing, Icarus AI can help to personalize the e-learning experience. Icarus’s personalization features help optimize the e-learning experience based on cognitive and developmental needs. With Icarus AI, we are putting education first, using AI to build the future of personalized learning for all.

What is the mission of Icarus AI in one sentence?

Icarus’ mission is to Always Innovate in E-Learning.

Where do you see Icarus AI going in the future?

Our system supports Colleges, Universities, Organizations, and multi-national companies to cover their needs in E-Learning around the globe.

Additionally, we are creating several online course series on a wide variety of topics. We are working with experts in the field to develop courses based on relevant material to teach people the skills they need to get their businesses off the ground and advance in their career goals. Examples include our Investment Course taught by Brian McMahon, Founder, and CEO of Expert DOJO. Brian is a trusted partner of ours who specializes in helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses through peer-to-peer coaching. In addition, we have professors from the USA and the EU covering a wide range of courses from Nano Technology to Sales to Technical Writing.

Our target is to make Icarus AI E-Learning a complete marketplace that can meet all e-learning needs and offer opportunities to educate and evolve.