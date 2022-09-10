September 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

By Susan Payne

No actual honey. More than burgers. 

A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food more appealing to the public while saving the planet with its bee-centric branding. 

Honeybee Burger, located in Venice and Mid City, Los Angeles, was launched in 2019 by a group of passionate entrepreneurs with a history of operating and investing in food businesses. 

Conceived by Adam Weiss, an early investor in another vegan concept called Café Gratitude, Honeybee launched pre-pandemic, but fell under heavy restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having found success despite those challenges, Weiss plans to open another location in New York this fall, serving New Yorker the best plant-based  alternatives to traditional fast food. 

Adam Weiss. Photo: Courtesy.

“After doing research and investing in (the vegan) space for years, I believe Honeybee is the restaurant that people need as their introduction to veganism. Not only is it better for the animals and the planet, but it’s also better for you, too.”

With Honeybee making its mark in California, Weiss wants to help lower the stigma on veganism, increase the popularity of plant-based alternatives and help the alternatives become a fixture in the community, from schools and hospitals to  catered events for the likes of Netflix and others. 

“There aren’t a lot of vegan options in LA with as low of a price point, especially in Venice,” he said. 

Customers of Honeybee aren’t typical vegan foodies, although the restaurant has won hearts across review pages online. The restaurant serves a range  typical of American fast food: burgers, sliders, fried chicken sandwiches, nuggets, shakes and sides without  a single animal  byproduct. 

Its most popular burger, awarded VegNews’ best vegan burger in LA, is the Honeybee, is made with a Beyond Meat or Impossible patty, house sauce, house-made onion jam, lettuce, tomato, a thin ribbon of onion and house-made pickles. 

Another favorite, the Queen Bee, is a double patty, double cheese, double delicious version of the Honeybee that can be made with the same vegan patty, or one of each. 

The Chick-A-Bee is Honeybee’s best-selling “chicken” sandwich served Buffalo or Nashville Hot style. Honeybee also has a rendition of popular fish filet sandwiches, Baja fish burritos and several different breakfast sandwiches, which have proven to be very popular.  

Honeybee’s milkshakes – also vegan – are made from Ripple, a pea-protein alternative dairy company that chose Honeybee to launch their amazing frozen dessert. Shakes come in four different flavors from strawberry to oreo.

Honeybee customers can try out new and innovative brands and products from the  likes of  Ripple and Daiya, a plant-based cheese company, and Nowadays, a plant-based chicken nugget company. 

“We are a very good point of exposure for companies that make innovative vegan products that can be sold in restaurants like Honeybee. We sell amazing plant-based food that you will swear is real,” Weiss said. 

The natural resources required  to make  plant-based alternatives are a fraction of their animal counterparts. In fact, just by choosing a plant-based burger over a cheeseburger, you are saving thousands of gallons of water, using less land reducing your carbon footprint, Weiss said.

As for the honey bee itself, no honey is available at the burger stop for good reason. 

“We are constantly trying to raise the awareness of how important the honeybee is. Honey isn’t vegan, but the insect is iconic and important to our ecosystem and agriculture,” Weiss said.

in Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News
Related Posts
Rendering Vs. Reality for The Charlie Mar Vista! Photo: TCA Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Mixed-Use Development Nears Completion

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana A new mixed-use building, located at 12444 Venice in Mar Vista, has almost reached completion from LaTerra...

Photo: Bell Air Photography/Adam Latham
News, Real Estate

Concrete and Glass Venice Home Hits Market

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

The Venice Twins and has been listed for sale at the price of $5.25 million By Dolores Quintana One of...
News, Real Estate

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
News, Veterans

Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.Video...

The Santa Monica Business Park where Snap's headquarters are located. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

30 Percent of Snap Layoffs Were Santa Monica Employees

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Recent layoffs come as Santa Monica-based company sees stock price drop 80 percent By Sam Catanzaro Snap Inc– the parent...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Food & Drink

Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Savida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this...

Rendering: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hollywood’s NeueHouse Opening Venice Beach Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Market Street space set to open this fall  By Dolores Quintana Hollywood’s NeueHouse will be opening a new restaurant and...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...

Vista Del Mar and Imperial Highway. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Family Demands Answers After Daughter Killed by Drunk Driver in Vista Del Mar

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

Suspect in June 12 incident had also been arrested for DUI just a few months prior The family of a...
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Housing Bills Passed By California Legislature To Increase Affordable Housing

September 5, 2022

Read more
September 5, 2022

Bills Meant To Promote Density In Residential and Commercial Real Estate Development By Dolores Quintana The California State Legislature passed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way?  By Dolores Quintana Rental prices in the United...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Snap Reducing Real Estate Investments And Laying Off 20% Of Its Workforce

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Will Venice Area Office Space Be Affected? By Dolores Quintana While other companies were subleasing their rental office space during...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR