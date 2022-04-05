April 6, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

LA Designer Madame Weathersby Releases Bullet Detailed, Renegade-Inspired Luxury Purse Collection

By Susan Payne

1836 was the year of the Texas revolution. For designer Rachel Weathersby, 1836 is the artisanship and historical evolution of that time period that inspired a new line of purses for the artists, renegades and expressionists of our time today.

Each bag is hand crafted and designed with luxury materials and is a statement of the wonderment, artistry, inspiration, history and endurance of humankind and one that draws from the artistic expression of Madame Weathersby. Fine details and bold designs elevate the bag to a league of its own — a treasure for daily use or a power statement for a night out.

The boldest statement to the accompany its design is the bullets — symbolizing the rebellion inside of us to leverage inner strength, resist norms and take challenges head on.

Weathersby began designing women’s clothes in 2010, selling her line in boutique shops before venturing into the design of baby shoes and coats. In 2011, Weathersby began nurturing the idea for the 1836, a design inspired by her love for history and the Texas republic.

Weathersby lived in Houston for a time and through the pursuit of history found in the museums, architecture and art, the idea behind 1836 was finally starting to bear fruit.

“Texas is a unique place with a stance that simulates its own republic. With a desire to be independent and beliefs that define the culture of its residents, I wanted give 1836 that type of sentiment. The nonconformity of its name appealed to me. Texas is different,” Weathersby said. 

The 1836 comes in a standard size, handcrafted with a bullet strap and made from a range of materials including distressed buffalo leather, alligator, caiman and crocodile. 

“For people who like luxury bags, the most unusual and unique part of this bag is the gun holder. I wanted a touch of rebellion that is also respectable. Everyone should put a touch of rebellion toward what they do — nonconformity is what makes a person unique and the 1836 embodies that spirit,” she said. 

Products created by Weathersby, although different, have been designed for a specific purpose. The 1836 was designed for people to gain a sense of their originality back. 

“This bag is so different among all of the trending products and styles of today, that people will ask where you got it. That doesn’t happen with every day, average products,” Weathersby said. “Because I design all the circuits and know the potential of my products, I believe people who purchase my products are buying my thought form. The 1836 is a form of excellence that stands out.”

Weathersby attended Parsons School of Designs of New York City and is currently based in Los Angeles. Growing up in northwestern Indiana, Weathersby adored literature, classical music and arts, old Hollywood movies and architecture. Weathersby was drawn to design and wanted to be fashion editor for a magazine.

Prior to designing women’s clothes in 2010, Weathersby designed a purse covered with shimmering iridescence of peacock plumage, complemented with a beautiful bamboo polished handle. This first design launched what would be the future of Mme. Weathersby.

The 1836 will be available at retail stores and online. Watch a video of the bullet detailed, renegade-inspired luxury collection here: https://fb.watch/cbY7hKVD5c/

