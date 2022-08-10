August 11, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Best of Venice Awards Voting Now Open

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses 

Voting is now open for Yo! Venice’s annual Best of Venice Awards!

Casting your vote only takes two minutes and can be done by visiting this link: surveymonkey.com/r/BestofVenice2022

Email us at info@mirrormediagroupla.com with write-in candidates if your favorite businesses are not listed (must have at least 3 write-in nominations to be added) 

Voting is open from August 10 – September 1, and we will announce the results on September 30.

Be sure to share this survey with your friends and colleagues. Voting is a great way to help your favorite local businesses!
View the results from last year’s contest at yovenice.com/best-of-venice-2021/

in Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat
