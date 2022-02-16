February 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California

Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind their iconic image in this video.
.
Sponsored by Sheriff Alex Villanueva

in Dining, Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Video

Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
News, Video

LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment: Yo! Venice Show – February 14th, 2022

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment* Oakwood Recreation...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...
Video

Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...

Photo: Courtesy of Charcoal Venice
Dining, Food & Drink

Chef Josiah Citrin’s Charcoal Venice Is Serving A Special Valentine’s Day Menu

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Michelin Starred Chef Creates Valentine’s Day Feast By Dolores Quintana Charcoal Venice by Chef Josiah Citrin is cooking up a...
Video

Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
News, Video

Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...
Video

Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Education, Family, Video

Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...

Photo: Facebook (@eatwinsome).
Dining

Popular Playa del Rey Restaurant Reopens

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Whimsical Winsome Restaurant back up and running in Playa del Rey By Dolores Quintana A popular vegan and wine spot...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR