February 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Courtesy of Charcoal Venice

Chef Josiah Citrin’s Charcoal Venice Is Serving A Special Valentine’s Day Menu

Michelin Starred Chef Creates Valentine’s Day Feast

By Dolores Quintana

Charcoal Venice by Chef Josiah Citrin is cooking up a special dinner for patrons on Valentine’s Day. As the restaurant’s name implies, everything is cooked on a live fire or coals indoors, reminiscent of Citrin’s backyard barbecues that he holds for his friends and family at home. Citrin and Chef de Cuisine Jordan Olivo curate a menu of comfort food built on locally sourced ingredients served family style. The Valentine’s Day menu is prix fixe with no modifications allowed and you can get reservations through Resy here for the indoor dining area.  

It’s quite a menu which includes these dishes: Kaluga caviar and hazelnut taco, smoked cauliflower puree and crispy potato and Shibumi oyster with black truffle and Meyer lemon, scallop baked in the shell with green garlic, dried cherries and pistachio, crab stuffed chicken wing: sweet, spicy, and sour, aged beets and castelfranco orange with citrus and buttermilk dressing, grilled Bigeye Tuna with cabbage baked on the embers, Iri Goma and charcoal pan drippings, J1 marinated Snake River Farms wagyu ribeye with Yukon potato baked in the coals, salted butter, Crème Fraîche and truffles and green asparagus and wild mushroom with a charred onion vinaigrette. Dessert is Ultimate F@&!’!NG Chocolate Cake.

Charcoal Venice is located at 425 Washington Blvd. in Venice, CA.

Dining, Food & Drink
