February 2, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Column: Greg Good Enters Race in CD-11, Murez Campaign Raises $85,059, Includes $37,000 Loan by the Candidate!

Venice Attorney Mike Newhouse expected to enter the race this week

By Nick Antonicello

In a race with more turns by the moment, Greg Good, the President of the Los Angeles Department of Public Works has filed his candidacy for council and has qualified for matching funds.

Good’s campaign address is out of the City of Long Beach and Gary Crummitt will serve as treasurer.

In addition, Venice Neighborhood Council President James Murez has reported $85,059.69 in funds raised including a $37,000 loan by Murez himself.

With some $8,000 in expenses, the Main Street homeowner has $76,362 cash-on-hand.

Murez also has qualified for matching funds as well.

And if that wasn’t enough another Venice attorney and city land use official is expected to jump-in the race this week.

Mike Newhouse, an attorney and homeowner married with two sons and former two-term president of the Venice Neighborhood Council has made the decision to succeed Mike Bonin who last week dropped the bombshell announcement he was ending his bid for a third term after a second attempted recall gathered nearly 26,000 signatures, 95% of the goal that would have forced a ballot question to remove him form office.

Rumors abound had internal polling by Bonin was so bad that it was almost impossible for him to compete from the pounding he has taken over rampant homelessness, rising crime and deteriorating community values on his watch.

It became apparent that a Bonin third-term was improbable. 

So now you have three candidates from Venice in Newhouse, Traci Park and James Murez plus Gary Copeland, Mat Smith, Vincent Sulaitis and Allison Holdorff-Polhill of the Palisades along with Greg Good and Bonin exiting stage right Mike Newhouse entering stage left.

Candidate Copeland and Mat Smith were rejected for matching funds while Park and Holdorff-Polhill have apparently qualified as well.

Murez at this point is the only candidate to have filed any contributions or expenditure statements as the race now is beginning to take a post Bonin look and feel.

Many see the emergence of Greg Good, who earns roughly $230,000 annually as President of the DPW, as the establishment candidate, while the others all seem to be in the anti-Bonin lane.

Notable donors to the Murez campaign included former Venice Neighborhood Council members Hollie Stenson ($800), Thomas Elliott ($800) (who also owns the popular Venice Ale House), Rose Avenue architect John Reed and model Elaine Penske ($800) along with Carl Lambert ($800), the owner of the newly renovated beachfront Venice “V” Hotel.

Nick Antonicello covers the local political scene and is a longtime Venetian. An editorial page contributor, he can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: A Whole New Ball Game, a Whole New Race for Council!

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The bombshell news that Mike Bonin will not seek reelection last week completely changes the dynamics and...
Opinion

Opinion: “He Needs to Go”

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Editor’s note: This column was written before Councilman Bonin announced his withdrawal from the race for reelection. Photographer Gary Copeland...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin Bows Out

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

The time to heal and move-on is now. A better day and new leadership is best for LA & Venice!...

Photo: gov.ca.gov
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Housing Battle Heats up in Signature Season

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Even before a proposed homeowner-inspired measure aiming to restore full zoning powers to local governments hit...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin Survives Recall Scare, But is the Damage Already Done?

January 20, 2022

Read more
January 20, 2022

Two-term Incumbent Limps into June Primary against a Field of Multiple Challengers By Nick Antonicello The Recall Bonin 2021 effort...
Opinion

Column: Let’s talk About the Soil

January 12, 2022

Read more
January 12, 2022

Everyone knows that we are undergoing a climate change not seen on the earth before. We all understand what is...

Mat Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Opinion: A Call to Public Service: U.S. Army Veteran Mat Smith Makes Longshot Bid for the LA City Council

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

Mat Smith has no illusions when it comes to his bid to unseat CD-11 incumbent Mike Bonin.  A combat veteran...

Photo: Facebook (@AGRobBonta).
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Attorney General Spurs on Big 2022 Housing Battle

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist There will be plenty of political battles next year, starting with likely reelection challenges to Gov....
Opinion

Opinion: What can Venice Expect in this New Year?

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Bonin, COVID-19, crime, homelessness and the recall should continue to dominate the Venice landscape in 2022! By Nick Antonicello Just...
Opinion

Should California Have a Formal Right to Shelter?

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist On a de facto basis, Californians have had a right to shelter for many years. But...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

No Gold for Venice When It Comes to the 2028 Summer Olympics?

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Santa Monica to host beach volleyball, surfing, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball, Long Beach To host handball, water polo and BMX...

Photo: Getty.
Opinion

Seismic Water Resiliency

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

This is the 2nd part of two-part article  (see smmirror.com/2021/12/sma-r-t-column-its-not-your-fault/ for the first part) Last week we wrote about the...

Photo: Facebook (@venicechamber).
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin a No-Show at Venice Sign Lighting, but Potential Successors Populate the Evening

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

The Venice Holiday sign-lighting is probably the most popular community event outside the Abbot-Kinney festival which was shelved due to...

Ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) from Soko. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion

One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR