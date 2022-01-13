January 13, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).

Hurry Curry Returns!

Westside favorite to open in March on Ocean Park

By Dolores Quintana

Former Sawtelle favorite Hurry Curry of Tokyo will be reopening.

Hurry Curry Restaurant of Tokyo has announced plans to reopen its restaurant in Santa Monica. The restaurant closed in February 2021 due to the loss of their lease after 33 years in Sawtelle Japantown. Their new location will open at 2901 Ocean Park Blvd Ste. 125, in the space formerly occupied by Ocean Park Ramen House. 

Hurry Curry specializes in authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine, which is Western food reinterpreted by Japanese chefs.

You can sign up on the website to be invited to their grand opening. According to What Now Los Angeles, Chief Operating Officer Frederick Serra predicts that Hurry Curry will be open in March of this year. 

The menu includes their signature curry dishes and pasta interpretations that include their fried chicken karaage, marinated in sake, with pasta and sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, corn and their secret white sauce. 

The restaurant first opened its doors on Sawtelle in 1989. After spending time researching Japanese curry houses in Tokyo in the 1980s, their goal was to bring the wonderful flavors and value of these popular restaurants to Los Angeles. Working with Japanese chefs from Tokyo, the restaurant developed its original blend of 21 spices for its signature curry sauce.

in Dining
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@KillerCafe).
Dining

Killer Cafe Relaunched as Killer Shrimp

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

24-hour American diner to become sushi restaurant By Dolores Quintana In the former Killer Cafe space in Marina del Rey...

Photos: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink

Food Review: Go Go Bird Brings LA-Style Fried Chicken to Westside

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

Chef Brandon Kida’s Go Go Bird comes to Citizen Public Market By Dolores Quintana Culver City’s Citizen Public Market has...

Tripp Burgers' smash burger. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Westside Wellness

Yo! Venice’s Best Westside Dishes of 2021

December 28, 2021

Read more
December 28, 2021

By Sam Catanzaro Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or anytime in-between, the Westside has no shortage of world-class food to...

Photo: Facebook (@langersdeli).
Dining

Langer’s Expands Delivery Service to Westside With Hefty Price Tag

December 22, 2021

Read more
December 22, 2021

$74 for two sandwiches  By Dolores Quintana Langer’s Deli, the venerated and 74-year-old institution, knows what the Westside has been...

Photo: American Beauty (Facebook).
Dining

Popular Venice Burger Joint Opens Silverlake Location

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Plus free udon with ugly sweater, Tyra Banks Closes Santa Monica Ice Cream Shop Westside Dining Scene December 23, 2021...
Dining

Islands Closes in Marina, Schwartz’s Opening on Pico, Prime Pizza Coming to Santa Monica

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Westside Dining Scene December 16, 2021 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Schwartz’s Opening on Pico In the Pico-Robertson District,...

Photo: Facebook (@EatStellarPizza).
Dining

Former SpaceX Engineer Opening Robotic Pizza Restaurant

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Stellar Pizza coming to LA-area in 2022 By Dolores Quintana Stellar Pizza, a new robotic pizza restaurant concept from a...

Photo: Ramen Nagi (official).
Dining, Food & Drink

Renowned Tokyo-Born Ramen Restaurant Opens Third U.S. Location on the Westside

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Ramen Nagi makes SoCal debut in Westfield Century City By Kerry Slater A legendary Japanese ramen restaurant has opened its...

Photo: Instagram (@plantfoodandwine).
Dining

Michelin-Recognized Venice Restaurant Offering Christmas Eve Menu

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Westside Dining Scene December 9, 2021 Plant Food + Wine, the plant based, vegan restaurant from Chef Matthew Kenney in...

Ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) from Soko. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion

One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a...

Photo: Instagram (@zinque)
Dining

French-style Bodega Comes to Venice

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Zinqué opens new Venice flagship location & French-style Bodega À Côté By Kerry Slater French restaurant Zinqué owner Emmanuel Dossetti...

Photo: onlythewildones.com
Dining

Abbot Kinney Gets New Wine Bar

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Heather Tierney opens Only The Wild Ones By Dolores Quintana Venice has a new wine bar!  Heather Tierney, owner of...

Photo: Facebook (@ beachandbrewvenice).
Dining

Venice’s First Self-Serve Tap Room

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Beach and Brew, a new self pour taproom, has opened in...

Photo: Justin Chung.
Dining

Westside Restaurant From Culinary Legends Alice Waters and David Tanis Now Open

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Lulu now open in the Hammer Museum By Sam Catanzaro Culinary legends Alice Waters and David Tanis’ new restaurant now...
Dining, Upbeat Beat

Pudu Pudu Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Submitted by the Venice Chamber of Commerce Join the Venice Chamber of Commerce in welcoming pudu pudu to the neighborhood,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR