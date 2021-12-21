Plus free udon with ugly sweater, Tyra Banks Closes Santa Monica Ice Cream Shop

Westside Dining Scene December 23, 2021 | By Dolores Quintana

Popular Venice Burger Joint Opens Silverlake Location

Venice’s own smashburger restaurant The Window is opening another location in Silver Lake.

Win~Dow started off as, you guessed it, a window selling burgers, chicken sandwiches and grain bowls at American Beauty on Rose Avenue. A second location was opened on the boardwalk at Venice Beach last year in the fall. The new location is now open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 1529 Griffith Park Boulevard and will continue the restaurant’s low-priced menu, burgers cost under $4.00, and will add dipped ice cream cones and milkshakes. American Gonzo Food Corporation and restaurateur Bruce Horwitz jointly operate Win~Dow and plan on opening more locations in the near future and those locations will have expanded menu options like ice cream and milkshakes, according to Eater Los Angeles. This is all despite a protest and an employee versus owner dispute over tip pooling that happened at American Beauty earlier this year.

Tyra Banks Closes Santa Monica Ice Cream Shop

Tyra Banks’s SMiZE Cream, a premier ice cream shop, has closed its location at Santa Monica Place. SMiZE had only been open for roughly 10 months in the space that used to be The Ugo Cafe. They announced the closure on their Instagram on November 3 and will now be taking orders and shipping their ice cream creations nationwide through Goldbelly on their website. Their location in Lawndale is still open.

Free Udon With Ugly Sweater

Marugame Udon is now offering a holiday promotion for ugly sweater owners who love Udon on the Westside as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Anytime you wear your ugly Christmas sweater to a Marugame Udon location, like the one at 2029 Sawtelle Boulevard in Sawtelle’s Japantown, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 the restaurant will give you a free bowl of udon with the purchase of another bowl. The restaurant invokes the Japanese aesthetic of Wabi Sabi or finding the beauty in imperfection and this will be the second year that Marugame Udon is running the promotion, so it might be a new Christmas tradition.