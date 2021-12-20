December 21, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

No Gold for Venice When It Comes to the 2028 Summer Olympics?

Santa Monica to host beach volleyball, surfing, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball, Long Beach To host handball, water polo and BMX racing!

Opinion by Nick Antonicello 

Will Venice Beach, one of the state’s top tourist destinations be overlooked when it comes to the 2028 Summer Olympics beginning on July 21st and commencing on August 6th in six years? 

For the first time since 1996, the Summer Olympics will be coming back to the United States and this will mark the ninth overall Olympiad for America and Los Angeles will play host for the third time. 

The last Olympiad held in the United States was the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, just months after the September 11th attacks in New York City and Washington, DC. 

This $7 billion dollar, 17-day sports extravaganza is now under contract with the Los Angeles City Council by an 11-2 vote with Councilman Mike Bonin opposing the deal. 

With insurance and liability a large part of the overall agreement, LA will be contracting insurance provisions regarding communicable diseases, natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest, cyber-attack, event cancellations and reduced ticket sales. 

LA28 (www.la28.org) is the organization responsible for creating and formulating this international athletic spectacle that will have the eyes of the world focused on Los Angeles come the summer of 2028. 

LAPD is already requesting some $300,000 in next year’s budget to manage the issues of these Olympic games and in this new contract, the City of Los Angeles will be responsible for the first $270 million in cost overruns with the state of California responsible for the next $270 million and LA on the hook for all cost overruns thereafter. 

What is making the formulation of these games interesting is that much of the infrastructure seems to be in place and issues such as transportation, job creation and managing the homeless will be priorities that will be addressed as the venues and locations for these summer games are spread around LA County making sprawl an additional challenge.

Traditionally, many cities bid to host an Olympiad because of the residual infrastructure investment that remains long after the Olympics have come and gone. 

It is this capital investment that is truly a benefit to any city to say nothing of the untold millions of dollars in earned media received and positive press that increases travel and tourism for the host community long after hosting these games. 

Some of the locations already announced for usage and designation include: 

  • Santa Monica Beach 
  • Riviera Golf Course 
  • The Honda Center 
  • Rose Bowl 
  • UCLA as the Olympic Village for the Athletes
  • Universal Studios 
  • Valley Sports Park 
  • Dodger Stadium 
  • SoFi Stadium 
  • The LA Memorial Coliseum 
  • USC
  • Long Beach Arena

Both SoFi and the LA Memorial Coliseum will be used for opening and closing venues according to LA28’s web address, but as of this writing, Venice seemingly has no apparent role or presence in these Summer Olympics. 

Venice’s oceanfront walk and boardwalk have long been a tourist destination for both national and international tourism and the effects of rampant homelessness and unhoused encampments have taken their toll as many retailers and businesses have shut their doors and structurally the boardwalk is in dire need of a facelift and renovation in wake of this homeless epidemic as well as the ongoing effects of the pandemic and COVID-19. 

It will be interesting to see if local community leaders will weigh in on what will be Venice’s role if any at all, in wake of Councilman Bonin’s opposition to the current agreement. 

The money that will be flowing to LA at some point should be partially earmarked for Venice to improve and upgrade Oceanfront Walk and many of the facilities that are in need of improvement. 

The last time the boardwalk saw any major improvement or modifications was the 2000 Democratic National Convention that nominated Al Gore and the surfacing you see today is now over twenty years old. 

The City of LA has spent over two-years renovating the Muscle Beach weight-lifting pit which is still closed and many other facilities like the bathrooms, basketball and paddleball courts could use additional improvements as we inch out of this crippling pandemic. 

It would be wise for the Venice Neighborhood Council to communicate with the City of Los Angeles sooner than later as well as LA28 to find out what these summer games have in store for Venice and this neighborhood moving forward. 

There are few times and opportunities such as this when a wave of capital infusion comes to a region in the billions, and Venice could certainly use that investment given its popularity with tourists worldwide, and especially when an Olympiad will be taking place. 

Our locale from the event’s key venues, proximity to LAX and the UCLA campus as well as SoFi and the Coliseum make Venice ideal for the volume of tourism that is sure to flow our way. 

There needs to be a place for Venice in these Olympics and hopefully, our community and neighborhood leaders will make this a priority moving forward.

The author is a member of the Oceanfront Walk and Outreach Committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and can be reached at nantoni@mindspring.com or (310) 621-3775.

in Opinion
Related Posts
Photo: Getty.
Opinion

Seismic Water Resiliency

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

This is the 2nd part of two-part article  (see smmirror.com/2021/12/sma-r-t-column-its-not-your-fault/ for the first part) Last week we wrote about the...

Photo: Facebook (@venicechamber).
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin a No-Show at Venice Sign Lighting, but Potential Successors Populate the Evening

December 9, 2021

Read more
December 9, 2021

The Venice Holiday sign-lighting is probably the most popular community event outside the Abbot-Kinney festival which was shelved due to...

Ankimo (steamed monkfish liver) from Soko. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, Opinion

One of LA’s Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby

December 8, 2021

Read more
December 8, 2021

Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa’s Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a...

A rendering of the proposed Venice Median Project. Credit: Eric Owen Moss Architects
Opinion

Opinion: To Stop the Venice Median Project, You Need to Replace Mike Bonin!

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There are those who believe community advocacy is writing a large check and going to court to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

State’s Housing Solution Starts Happening

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It’s happening. Despite the best efforts of California’s highly ideological, developer-financed state legislators, the solution to...
Opinion

Opinion: “Millionaire Mike”

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

A myth and legend of the left, what does Bonin actually have in common with LA’s homeless? By Nick Antonicello ...

Bruno Hernandez. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Opinion: I Am My Brother’s Keeper

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

By Nick Antonicello I spoke with Bruno Hernandez, the executive director of Be Creative/STP Foundation as well as The Venice...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: SB 9, 10: The Rebellion Begins

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It was inevitable from the moment Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-September signed this year’s two most...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Movement Seeks Signature Verification, but Will Bonin Strike Back With Litigation?

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

By Nick Antonicello It is no small feat for a band of community volunteers seeking real political change to spend...
Opinion

Opinion: Recall Files 39,188 Signatures to Boot Bonin From the LA Council!

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

By Nick Antonicello  The Committee to Recall LA Councilman Mike Bonin filed 39,164 signatures today with the LA City Clerk’s...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion

Opinion: Ten Reasons Why Mike Bonin Must Be Recalled!

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

By Nick Antonicello There will be a successful recall of Councilman Mike Bonin (CD-11) and the reasons are in the...
Opinion, Real Estate

Sacto Dems Dump Prop. 13 Reforms

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist For more than 40 years, Democrats in Sacramento have talked fervently about reforming the 1978 Proposition...

Councilmember Mike Bonin (center) with LA Mayor Eric Garcetti (left) and Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas. Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: Do Birds of a Feather Really Flock Together?

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Welcome to the “Mike & Mark” approach to failing Venice and rest of LA! By Nick Antonicello LA Councilman Mark...

Congresswoman Karen Bass in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion

Opinion: Housing, Homelessness and the Empty Rhetoric of LA Mayoral Hopefuls Looking to Replace Eric Garcetti!

October 19, 2021

Read more
October 19, 2021

For who will help Venice get rid of Mike Bonin? By Nick Antonicello There is an obvious “disconnect” between this...

“Why is it that the most residential streets are required to be cleaned and cars removed for that purpose while some of Venice’s most prevalent arteries are now hostage to this invasion of vehicles that in many cases have no insurance or liability and are now permanent housing that go uninspected and are somehow above the law?” writes Nick Opinion in an opinion piece. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Opinion

Opinion: Mike Bonin is the Status Quo!

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

By Nick Antonicello If one is seeking comedic satire, try digesting Councilman Mike Bonin’s TWITTER feed. The “status quo” as...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR