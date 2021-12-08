December 9, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram (@plantfoodandwine).

Michelin-Recognized Venice Restaurant Offering Christmas Eve Menu

Westside Dining Scene December 9, 2021

Plant Food + Wine, the plant based, vegan restaurant from Chef Matthew Kenney in Venice will be offering a special Christmas menu this year according to their Instagram page. You can make your reservation on their website and the dinner is available from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m on December 24, 2021. The cost is $99 dollars per person and there is a $35 dollar optional wine pairing for the dinner. Here is the beautiful, special menu: Appetizer:Black Truffle and Hazelnut Gougeres; First course: Beets, Delicata Squash, Coconut, Espelette, Pepitas; Primi Course: White Bean Cassoulet, Celeriac, Confit Winter Vegetables; Entree Course: Wild Mushroom, Vichyssoise, Roots, Radish, Seeds; Dessert: Winter Citrus, Cherry, Mascarpone, Thyme. 

Westwood Chinese Restaurant Closes

Dun Huang, a northwest Chinese restaurant that has its home base in New York City, was reportedly opening a new site in Westwood at 1081 Gayley Avenue, but there is now a space available for lease sign on the property without the restaurant ever opening according to Toddrickallen.com who also reported on the potential opening of the restaurant in June of 2020. Apparently, the inside of the proposed restaurant looks like no one has been in there for a long time and the interior has been ripped out according to Toddrickallen.com. Will the Dun Huang in Rowland Heights remain the only West Coast branch? The answer to that question remains to be determined. 

Brentwood Pizza Chef to be Featured on Hulu Dough Show

Pizzana, the pizza and pasta restaurant that was recently awarded the Bib Gourmand designation by Michelin, has announced that their head chef, Daniel Etudi, will be one of the judges on the new pizza competition series on Hulu called “Best In Dough” as announced on their Instagram page. It is the opening to an exciting new chapter for Pizzana. Their founder Candice Nelson will serve as an executive producer on the show. The show will give viewers a chance to learn more about what it really takes to make a delicious pizza and give chefs new challenges to bring the humble pizza to new levels of creativity that will thrill the judges and the viewers alike. 

CBD Restaurant Coming to Santa Monica

Chef Chris Sayegh, the owner of The Herbal Chef culinary platform that “creates intriguing and delectable food first and infuses it with cannabis second.” will be opening a bar called Nostalgia on 1326 Pico Blvd that will transition into a full restaurant in January of 2022 as reported by What Now Los Angeles. In keeping with the theme of nostalgia, the bar will serve CBD infused alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages along with food items that harken back from the 1970s to 2000s. CBD infused drinks are legal again since the passage of Assembly Bill 45 in October which made these drinks legal again in the state. Once the full restaurant opens, it will work with a seasonal menu that includes drinks such as boozy Otter Pops and Capri Suns and lobster rolls topped with caviar and branzino fish and chips according to What Now Los Angeles. None of the food will be CBD infused, but Chef Sayegh will hold private dinners for $295 each for diners who would like to indulge. Sayegh has had experience in many different kitchens before opening The Herbal Chef, the most notable was working under Chef Josiah Citrin at Melisse, the Michelin starred restaurant.

