Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates

Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to you by Ultima.

Food & Drink

Celebrate the Holidays While Supporting Our Local Food Bank.

December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021

To celebrate the holidays Westside Food Bank has several in-person activities planned throughout the city. Video brought to you by...
News, Video

City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...
Food & Drink, Video

Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine

December 2, 2021

December 2, 2021

Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Food & Drink, Video

Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021

What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Video

Beautify Your Neighborhood

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Video

Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

November 30, 2021

November 30, 2021

Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
News, Video

New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...
Food & Drink, Video

Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
Video

ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Food & Drink, Video

Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived

November 23, 2021

November 23, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
News, Video

LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure * Marina Del Rey...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
Video, Wellness

Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA

November 17, 2021

November 17, 2021

Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

