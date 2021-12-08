Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to you by Ultima.
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
Celebrate the Holidays While Supporting Our Local Food Bank.
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
To celebrate the holidays Westside Food Bank has several in-person activities planned throughout the city. Video brought to you by...
City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 2, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean flare...
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Beautify Your Neighborhood
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021
November 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure * Marina Del Rey...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
November 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...
